Pearl Oriental Oil : (1)Change In Arrangement -Re-Election Of Director;(2)Poll Results Of A.G.M. 28/6/2019;(3)Retirement Of Directors & Change Of Composition Of Board Committees; (4) Non-Compliance With Listing Rules; (5)Cancellation the Appointment Of C.E.O. & E.D.

As less than 75% of the votes were cast for the Proposed Resolution numbered 1, such resolution was not passed as a special resolution of the Company at the AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Proposed Resolutions numbered 2, 3(i)(a), 3(i)(d), 3(ii) and 4, all of them were passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast against each of the Proposed Resolutions numbered 3(i)(b), 3(i)(e), 3(i)(f), 3(i)(g), 3(i)(h), 3(i)(i), 3(i)(j), 3(i)(k), 3(i)(l), 3(i)(m), 5(A), 5(B) and 5(C), all of them were not passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.