Pearl Oriental Oil : (1) Change Of Company Secretary And Authorized Representative And (2) Clarification Of Poll Results Of The Annual General Meeting Dated 28 June 2019 Change Of Company Secretary And Authorised Representative

07/15/2019 | 11:25pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 632)

    1. CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE
      AND
  2. CLARIFICATION OF POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING DATED 28 JUNE 2019

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of the directors ("Director(s)") of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Luk Chi Shing ("Mr. Luk") replaced Mr. Law Chun Choi ("Mr. Law") (who ceased to be the company secretary and authorized representative of the Company and chief financial officer of the Group with effect from 28 June 2019) as the new company secretary and authorized representative of the Company, with effect from 15 July 2019.

Mr. Luk, aged 49, holds a Bachelor Degree of Arts in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Luk is a fellow member of both Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Luk has been working for a number of public listed companies in Hong Kong during the past 20 years, taking the positions of company secretary and/or senior positions in financial management. Mr. Luk has accumulated extensive working experience in the fields of auditing, financial accounting and management.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Law for his contribution to the Group during the tenure of his service and extend its warm welcome to Mr. Luk for his new appointment.

CLARIFICATION OF POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING DATED 28 JUNE 2019

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company in relation to, among others, the poll result of the annual general meeting held on 28 June 2019 (the "Poll Results Announcement").

- 1 -

The Company would like to clarify that due to a typographical error, the number of shares voted "Against" the proposed resolutions numbered 3(i)(a) and 3(i)(d) as set out in the Poll Results Announcement should be "842,326,400 (42.10%)" instead of "845,326,400 (42.10%)" and "49,954,400 (2.50%)" instead of "49,854,400 (2.50%)", respectively. Save as disclosed above, all other information as set out in the Poll Results Announcement remain unchanged. This announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Poll Results Announcement.

By Order of the Board

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited

Ms. Liu Gui Feng

Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven executive Directors, namely Ms. Liu Gui Feng, Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry, Mr. Tang Yau Sing, Mr. Lin Qing Yu, Ms. Chen Junyan, Mr. Yu Jiyuan and Mr. Yun Guangrui,

* For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 03:24:06 UTC
