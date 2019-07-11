Log in
Pearl Oriental Oil : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

0
07/11/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 632)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG PRINCIPAL

SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong principal share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited

Liu Gui Feng

Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Ms. Liu Gui Feng, Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry, Mr. Tang Yau Sing and Mr. Lin Qing Yu.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 02:44:01 UTC
