Pearl Oriental Oil : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 632)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG PRINCIPAL

SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong principal share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited (the "Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited

Liu Gui Feng

Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Ms. Liu Gui Feng, Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry, Mr. Tang Yau Sing and Mr. Lin Qing Yu.