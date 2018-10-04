Pearl Oriental Oil : CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 632)

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The board of directors (the "Board") of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company") announces that the composition of the committees of the board has been changed as below.

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Lin Qing Yu ceased to be member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 4 October 2018.

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Tang Yau Sing and Mr. Lin Qing Yu ceased to be member of the Nomination Committee with effect from 4 October 2018.

BOARD COMMITTEE

The table below provides the current membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Director

Ms. Fan Amy Lizhen

C

Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry

M

M

Mr. Tang Yau Sing

M

Ms. Chen Xue Hui

C

M

M

Ms. Wu Jing

M

C

M

Ms. Lv Jia Lian

M

M

M

Notes:

C: Chairman of the relevant Board Committee

M: Member of the relevant Board Committee

By order of the Board Pearl Oriental Oil Limited

Fan Amy Lizhen Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 October 2018

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Ms. Fan Amy Lizhen, Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry, Mr. Tang Yau Sing and Mr. Lin Qing Yu; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Chen Xue Hui, Ms. Wu Jing and Ms. Lv Jia Lian.

