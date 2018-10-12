Log in
Pearl Oriental Oil : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

10/12/2018 | 06:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 632)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcements of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company") on 3 October 2018 and 4 October 2018 in relation to the appointment of executive director and independent non-executive directors and change of composition of the committees of the board (the "Announcements").

The Company would like to clarify that there is a typographical error in the Chinese version of the Announcements. The Chinese surname of Ms. Wu Jing should be "" instead of "" in the Chinese version of the Announcements.

The English surname of Ms. Wu Jing is correctly stated in the English version of the Announcements. The above clarification does not affect other information in the Announcements.

By order of the Board

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited

Fan Amy Lizhen Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 October 2018

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Ms. Fan Amy Lizhen, Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry, Mr. Tang Yau Sing and Mr. Lin Qing Yu; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Chen Xue Hui, Ms. Wu Jing and Ms. Lv Jia Lian.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 10:27:08 UTC
