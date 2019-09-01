Pearl Oriental Oil : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 632)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows: