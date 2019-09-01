|
Pearl Oriental Oil : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT 2019
09/01/2019 | 10:22pm EDT
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 632)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT 2019
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
3
|
78,697
|
37,650
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(79,094)
|
(39,128)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross loss
|
|
(397)
|
(1,478)
|
Other income
|
|
-
|
8
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(17,306)
|
(16,891)
|
Finance costs
|
|
(7,615)
|
(3,502)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before tax
|
4
|
(25,318)
|
(21,863)
|
Income tax credit
|
5
|
352
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period
|
|
(24,966)
|
(21,863)
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
(25,009)
|
(21,625)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
43
|
|
(238)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(24,966)
|
(21,863)
|
Loss per share (HK cents)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic and diluted
|
7
|
(15.4)
|
(13.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Right-of-use asset
Intangible assets
Current assets Trade receivables
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables Bank balances and cash
Current liabilities
Other payables and accruals Unsecured loans
Obligations under finance lease due within one year Leases liabilities
Tax payable
Net current liabilities
Total assets less current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
Obligations under finance lease due after one year Lease liabilities
Asset retirement obligations
Net assets
Equity
Share capital
Reserves
Equity attributable to owners of the Company Non-controlling interests
Total equity
|
|
At
|
At
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
8
|
41,606
|
42,734
|
8
|
4,514
|
-
|
|
255,944
|
255,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
302,064
|
|
298,678
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
1,331
|
|
-
|
10
|
20,941
|
|
19,344
|
|
260
|
|
993
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,532
|
|
20,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
49,526
|
|
39,588
|
12
|
118,503
|
|
102,093
|
|
-
|
120
|
|
3,397
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
171,428
|
|
141,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(148,896)
|
(121,466)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
153,168
|
|
177,212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34,632
|
|
34,984
|
|
-
|
372
|
|
1,646
|
|
-
|
|
3,579
|
|
3,579
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39,857
|
|
38,935
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113,311
|
|
138,277
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
324,552
|
|
324,552
|
|
(212,427)
|
(187,418)
|
|
112,125
|
|
137,134
|
|
|
1,186
|
|
1,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113,311
|
|
138,277
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Share
|
Treasury
|
Capital
|
|
option
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
controlling
|
Total
|
|
capital
|
|
premium
|
shares
|
reserve
|
|
reserve
|
|
losses
|
Sub-total
|
interests
|
equity
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
At 31 December 2018 (Audited)
|
324,552
|
2,222,586
|
|
(10,556)
|
403,851
|
22,032
|
|
(2,825,331)
|
137,134
|
|
1,143
|
|
138,277
|
|
Total comprehensive loss for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the period
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(25,009)
|
(25,009)
|
43
|
|
(24,966)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
|
324,552
|
|
2,222,586
|
|
(10,556)
|
403,851
|
22,032
|
|
(2,850,340)
|
112,125
|
|
1,186
|
|
113,311
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 31 December 2017 (Audited)
|
324,552
|
2,222,586
|
|
(10,556)
|
403,851
|
28,954
|
|
(2,773,838)
|
195,549
|
|
1,430
|
|
196,979
|
|
Total comprehensive loss for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
(21,625)
|
(21,625)
|
(238)
|
(21,863)
|
Share options lapsed
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(4,956)
|
4,956
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)
|
324,552
|
|
2,222,586
|
|
(10,556)
|
403,851
|
23,998
|
|
(2,790,507)
|
173,924
|
|
1,192
|
|
175,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(15,247)
|
(6,088)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
-
|
(7,551)
|
Net cash generated from financing activities
|
14,514
|
|
10,690
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(733)
|
(2,949)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
993
|
|
4,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
260
|
|
1,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|