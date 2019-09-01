Pearl Oriental Oil : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT 2019

Log in
09/01/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 632)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

* For identification purpose only

- 1 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

78,697

37,650

Cost of sales

(79,094)

(39,128)

Gross loss

(397)

(1,478)

Other income

-

8

Administrative expenses

(17,306)

(16,891)

Finance costs

(7,615)

(3,502)

Loss before tax

4

(25,318)

(21,863)

Income tax credit

5

352

-

Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period

(24,966)

(21,863)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(25,009)

(21,625)

Non-controlling interests

43

(238)

(24,966)

(21,863)

Loss per share (HK cents)

- Basic and diluted

7

(15.4)

(13.3)

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Right-of-use asset

Intangible assets

Current assets Trade receivables

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables Bank balances and cash

Current liabilities

Other payables and accruals Unsecured loans

Obligations under finance lease due within one year Leases liabilities

Tax payable

Net current liabilities

Total assets less current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

Obligations under finance lease due after one year Lease liabilities

Asset retirement obligations

Net assets

Equity

Share capital

Reserves

Equity attributable to owners of the Company Non-controlling interests

Total equity

At

At

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

8

41,606

42,734

8

4,514

-

255,944

255,944

302,064

298,678

9

1,331

-

10

20,941

19,344

260

993

22,532

20,337

11

49,526

39,588

12

118,503

102,093

-

120

3,397

-

2

2

171,428

141,803

(148,896)

(121,466)

153,168

177,212

34,632

34,984

-

372

1,646

-

3,579

3,579

39,857

38,935

113,311

138,277

13

324,552

324,552

(212,427)

(187,418)

112,125

137,134

1,186

1,143

113,311

138,277

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

Non-

Share

Share

Treasury

Capital

option

Accumulated

controlling

Total

capital

premium

shares

reserve

reserve

losses

Sub-total

interests

equity

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

At 31 December 2018 (Audited)

324,552

2,222,586

(10,556)

403,851

22,032

(2,825,331)

137,134

1,143

138,277

Total comprehensive loss for

the period

-

-

-

-

-

(25,009)

(25,009)

43

(24,966)

At 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)

324,552

2,222,586

(10,556)

403,851

22,032

(2,850,340)

112,125

1,186

113,311

At 31 December 2017 (Audited)

324,552

2,222,586

(10,556)

403,851

28,954

(2,773,838)

195,549

1,430

196,979

Total comprehensive loss for the

period

-

-

-

-

-

(21,625)

(21,625)

(238)

(21,863)

Share options lapsed

-

-

-

-

(4,956)

4,956

-

-

-

At 30 June 2018 (Unaudited)

324,552

2,222,586

(10,556)

403,851

23,998

(2,790,507)

173,924

1,192

175,116

- 4 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Net cash used in operating activities

(15,247)

(6,088)

Net cash used in investing activities

-

(7,551)

Net cash generated from financing activities

14,514

10,690

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(733)

(2,949)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

993

4,503

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

260

1,554

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 02:21:04 UTC
