Pearl Oriental Oil : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT (1) Proposed Subscription Of New Shares; (2) Connected Transaction; (3) Possible Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offers; (4) Proposed Capital Reorganisation; And (5) Resumption Of Trading
04/16/2019 | 09:48pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.
This joint announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.
XIN HUA PETROLEUM
(HONG KONG) LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 632)
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
(1)PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES BY XIN HUA PETROLEUM (HONG KONG) LIMITED;
(2)CONNECTED TRANSACTION - PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF
NEW SHARES BY
NOBLE PIONEER LIMITED;
(3) POSSIBLE MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFERS MADE BY
Forwin
Securities Group
ON BEHALF OF
XIN HUA PETROLEUM (HONG KONG) LIMITED
TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED
NEW SHARES (OTHER THAN THE EXCLUDED SHARES) AND CANCEL ALL OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS OF THE COMPANY;
(4)PROPOSED CAPITAL REORGANISATION; AND
(5)RESUMPTION OF TRADING
Financial adviser to
Financial adviser to
Pearl Oriental Oil Limited
Xin Hua Petroleum (Hong Kong) Limited
SUBSCRIPTIONS
(A)First Subscription Agreement and Supplemental Agreement
On 13 February 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, Xin Hua and Noble entered into the First Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which the Company conditionally agreed to allot and issue and each of Xin Hua and Noble conditionally agreed to subscribe for 7,300,000,000 Subscription Shares and 1,700,000,000 Subscription Shares respectively, constituting an aggregate of 9,000,000,000 Subscription Shares, in each case at an issue price of HK$0.02 per Subscription Share.
On 29 March 2019, the Company, Xin Hua and Noble entered into the Supplemental Agreement, pursuant to which the parties thereto agreed to cancel Noble's subscription of New Shares under the First Subscription Agreement, while the subscription by Xin Hua of 7,300,000,000 Subscription Shares remained unchanged.
The aggregate consideration for the Xin Hua Subscription Shares amounts to HK$146 million. The Xin Hua Subscription Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the Specific Mandates to be sought from the Independent Shareholders at the SGM.
(B)Second Subscription Agreement
On 3 April 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and Noble entered into the Second Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which the Company conditionally agreed to allot and issue and Noble conditionally agreed to subscribe for 1,700,000,000 Subscription Shares at an issue price of HK$0.02 per Subscription Share. The aggregate consideration for the Noble Subscription Shares amounts to HK$34 million. The Noble Subscription Shares will be allotted and issued pursuant to the Specific Mandates to be sought from the Independent Shareholders at the SGM.
POSSIBLE MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFERS
Subject to fulfillment (or waiver, if applicable) of the conditions precedent and assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the Company:
(a)following completion of the Xin Hua Subscription only, Xin Hua and parties acting in concert with it will in aggregate be interested in 7,300,000,000 New Shares, representing approximately 69.22% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Xin Hua Subscription Shares; and
(b)following completion of the Xin Hua Subscription and the Noble Subscription, the Concert Group will in aggregate be interested in 9,000,000,000 New Shares, representing approximately 73.49% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the
allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares, and Xin Hua and parties acting in concert with it (other than Noble) will in aggregate be interested in 7,300,000,000 New Shares, representing approximately 59.61% of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company.
As such, Xin Hua is required to make a mandatory unconditional cash offer to the Shareholders for all the issued New Shares and other securities of the Company (other than the Excluded Shares) under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code. Xin Hua would also be obliged to make an appropriate offer to all Optionholders in accordance with Rule 13 of the Takeovers Code to cancel all outstanding Share Options. As at the date of this joint announcement, Xin Hua and parties acting in concert with it do not own any Shares or relevant securities in the Company. The Offers will be made to all Shareholders (excluding holders of the Excluded Shares) and Optionholders.
Forwin will, on behalf of Xin Hua, make the Offers on the following basis:
The Share Offer
For each Offer Share . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HK$0.0422
in cash
The Option Offer
For cancellation of each of the outstanding Share Options with an exercise price of
HK$0.52 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HK$0.0001
in cash
HK$0.9416 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HK$0.0001
in cash
As at the date of this joint announcement, there are 74,890,000 outstanding Share Options granted under the Share Option Scheme, carrying rights to subscribe for 74,890,000 new Shares. 49,290,000 of the outstanding Share Options have an exercise price of HK$0.9416 per Share Option, and the remaining 25,600,000 outstanding Share Options have an exercise price of HK$0.52 per Share Option.
As the Offer Price, which is HK$0.0422 per Offer Share, is lower than the exercise prices of the outstanding Share Options as set out above, the Share Options are currently out-of-money. As such, the Option Offer is made with HK$0.0001 in cash for the cancellation of each outstanding Share Option.
Following acceptance of the Option Offer, the Share Options together with all rights attaching thereto will be entirely cancelled and renounced.
The Offers, if and when made, will be unconditional in all respects. Acceptance of the Offers will be irrevocable and not capable of being withdrawn, except as permitted under the Takeovers Code.
SPECIAL BENEFIT CONFERRED ON SHAREHOLDERS
The Company entered into the Deed of Settlement with Mr. Cheung and Mr. So on 21 December 2018 to settle all claims arising out of or in connection with, inter alia, debts owed by the Company to certain creditors (which were assigned to Mr. Cheung), the Requisition and the Petition.
As a result of the Deed of Settlement, the special benefit conferred on Mr. Cheung and Mr. So (both being Shareholders who are interested in an aggregate of 394,070,000 Shares) amounts to HK$8,753,591, which is calculated as follows:
(a)the Company agreed to pay to Mr. Cheung an aggregate amount of HK$58,345,187 in full discharge of the Debt Assignment upon execution of the Deed of Settlement pursuant to the terms thereof. The purchase price of the Debt Assignment paid by Mr. Cheung was HK$56,501,596; and
(b)the Company agreed to pay an agreed aggregate amount of HK$8,100,000 (which was subsequently amended to HK$6,910,000 pursuant to the Supplemental Deed) to Mr. Cheung and Mr. So as full and final settlement of all charges, costs, fees and expenses (including legal fees) incurred (and to be incurred) by Mr. Cheung and Mr. So in respect of, inter alia, the Requisition, the Petition, the Debt Assignment, and the preparation, execution and completion of a deed of undertaking pursuant to the terms thereof.
As part of the Deed of Settlement, Xin Hua and Mr. Wu Benzhi (吳本志), each being a creditor of the Company, provided an undertaking to Mr. Cheung that they acknowledged the repayment of debts to Mr. Cheung under the Deed of Settlement would not be considered as an 'unfair preference' in the event of winding-up of the Company, and that each of Xin Hua and Mr. Wu Benzhi (吳本志) would not pursue repayment of debts from Mr. Cheung if the Company was to be wound up.
Pursuant to General Principle 1 of the Takeovers Code, all shareholders are to be treated evenhandedly and shareholders of the same class are to be treated similarly. Accordingly, the special benefit received by Mr. Cheung and Mr. So under the Deed of Settlement and the Supplemental Deed will be extended to all Shareholders, and the value of the special benefit of HK$0.0222 per Share has been appropriately reflected in the Offer Price.
CAPITAL REORGANISATION
The existing authorised share capital of the Company as of the date of this joint announcement is HK$20,000,000,000, divided into 200,000,000,000 shares of nominal value of HK$0.10 each. Under the laws of Bermuda and the bye-laws of the Company, in which bye-law 12 states that no Shares shall be issued at a discount, shares of a Bermuda-incorporated company cannot be subscribed for at a price lower than the nominal value of the shares. As such, to facilitate the
Subscriptions, the Company proposes to implement the Capital Reorganisation which will involve the Capital Reduction, the Share Subdivision and the Share Consolidation, details of which are as follows:
(a)Capital Reduction
The Company proposes to implement the Capital Reduction, pursuant to which the issued share capital of the Company will be reduced by a reduction in the nominal value of each issued Share from HK$0.10 to HK$0.01 which will comprise a cancellation of such amount of the paid-up capital on each issued Share so that each issued Share will be treated as one fully paid-up share of nominal value of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company immediately following the Capital Reduction, and the credit arising from the Capital Reduction will be credited to the contributed surplus account of the Company within the meaning of the Bermuda Companies Act.
(b)Share Subdivision
Immediately following the Capital Reduction, each of the authorised but unissued Shares of nominal value of HK$0.10 each will be subdivided into 10 New Shares of nominal value of HK$0.01 each.
(c)Share Consolidation
Subject to and with effect following completion of the Xin Hua Subscription (or both Subscriptions, as the case may be), the Company proposes to implement a Share Consolidation on the basis that every 20 issued and unissued New Shares of nominal value of HK$0.01 each will be consolidated into one Consolidated Share of nominal value of HK$0.2 each in the share capital of the Company.
The implementation of the Capital Reorganisation is conditional upon (i) the passing of the necessary resolutions by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM to approve the Capital Reorganisation; and (ii) completion of the Xin Hua Subscription.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES
Ms. Fan is an executive Director and is therefore a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Noble, which is beneficially wholly owned by Ms. Fan, is an associate of Ms. Fan and a connected person of the Company. As a result, the Noble Subscription constitutes a non-exempt connected transaction for the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and is subject to the announcement, reporting and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to the Listing Rules.
