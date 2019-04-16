Pearl Oriental Oil : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT (1) Proposed Subscription Of New Shares; (2) Connected Transaction; (3) Possible Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offers; (4) Proposed Capital Reorganisation; And (5) Resumption Of Trading

SPECIAL BENEFIT CONFERRED ON SHAREHOLDERS

The Company entered into the Deed of Settlement with Mr. Cheung and Mr. So on 21 December 2018 to settle all claims arising out of or in connection with, inter alia, debts owed by the Company to certain creditors (which were assigned to Mr. Cheung), the Requisition and the Petition.

As a result of the Deed of Settlement, the special benefit conferred on Mr. Cheung and Mr. So (both being Shareholders who are interested in an aggregate of 394,070,000 Shares) amounts to HK$8,753,591, which is calculated as follows:

(a)the Company agreed to pay to Mr. Cheung an aggregate amount of HK$58,345,187 in full discharge of the Debt Assignment upon execution of the Deed of Settlement pursuant to the terms thereof. The purchase price of the Debt Assignment paid by Mr. Cheung was HK$56,501,596; and

(b)the Company agreed to pay an agreed aggregate amount of HK$8,100,000 (which was subsequently amended to HK$6,910,000 pursuant to the Supplemental Deed) to Mr. Cheung and Mr. So as full and final settlement of all charges, costs, fees and expenses (including legal fees) incurred (and to be incurred) by Mr. Cheung and Mr. So in respect of, inter alia, the Requisition, the Petition, the Debt Assignment, and the preparation, execution and completion of a deed of undertaking pursuant to the terms thereof.

As part of the Deed of Settlement, Xin Hua and Mr. Wu Benzhi (吳本志), each being a creditor of the Company, provided an undertaking to Mr. Cheung that they acknowledged the repayment of debts to Mr. Cheung under the Deed of Settlement would not be considered as an 'unfair preference' in the event of winding-up of the Company, and that each of Xin Hua and Mr. Wu Benzhi (吳本志) would not pursue repayment of debts from Mr. Cheung if the Company was to be wound up.

Pursuant to General Principle 1 of the Takeovers Code, all shareholders are to be treated evenhandedly and shareholders of the same class are to be treated similarly. Accordingly, the special benefit received by Mr. Cheung and Mr. So under the Deed of Settlement and the Supplemental Deed will be extended to all Shareholders, and the value of the special benefit of HK$0.0222 per Share has been appropriately reflected in the Offer Price.

CAPITAL REORGANISATION

The existing authorised share capital of the Company as of the date of this joint announcement is HK$20,000,000,000, divided into 200,000,000,000 shares of nominal value of HK$0.10 each. Under the laws of Bermuda and the bye-laws of the Company, in which bye-law 12 states that no Shares shall be issued at a discount, shares of a Bermuda-incorporated company cannot be subscribed for at a price lower than the nominal value of the shares. As such, to facilitate the