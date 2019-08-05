Pearl Oriental Oil : Joint Announcement (1)Close Of Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offers Made By Forwin Securities Gp For Xin Hua Petroleum (HK) Ltd. To Acquire All Issued Consolidated Shares And ... (2) Results Of The Share Offer And (3) Public Float

Shares (other than the Excluded Shares); (ii) the announcement jointly issued by the Offeror and the Company dated 8 July 2019 in respect of the completion of the Xin Hua Subscription; and (iii) the composite offer and response document jointly issued by the Offeror and the Company dated 15 July 2019 (the "Composite Document"). Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Composite Document.

CLOSE OF THE SHARE OFFER

The Offer made by Forwin on behalf of the Offeror closed at 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Monday, 5 August 2019. The Offer has not been revised or extended.

RESULTS OF THE SHARE OFFER

As at 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Monday, 5 August 2019, being the latest time and date for acceptance of the Offer, the Offeror had received valid acceptances in respect of a total of 625,096 Consolidated Offer Shares under the Share Offer, representing approximately 0.10% of the issued Consolidated Shares as at the date of this joint announcement.

Taking into account the valid acceptances in respect of 625,096 Consolidated Offer Shares, the Offeror and its parties acting in concert are interested in an aggregate of 450,625,096 Consolidated Shares, representing 73.59% of the issued Consolidated Shares as at the date of this joint announcement.

SETTLEMENT OF THE SHARE OFFER

Remittances in respect of the cash consideration payable for the Consolidated Offer Shares (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty payable by the relevant accepting Independent Shareholder and if applicable, the fees payable to the Registrar in respect of lost or unavailable Share certificates) in respect of which the Consolidated Share Offer are accepted have been/will be despatched to the Independent Shareholders accepting the Offer by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible, but in any event within seven (7) Business Days following the date of receipt of a duly completed acceptance in accordance with the Takeovers Code, the Composite Document and the relevant accompanying Form of Acceptance.

The latest date of posting of remittances for the amounts due in respect of valid acceptances received under the Share Offer on the Offer Closing Date is Wednesday, 14 August 2019.

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

Immediately before the commencement of the Offer Period on 16 April 2019, the Offeror and its parties acting in concert did not hold, control or have direction over any voting rights or rights over any other Shares or any convertible securities, warrants, options or derivatives in respect of any Shares. Save for the Xin Hua Subscription Shares, the Noble Subscription Shares and such number of Consolidated Offer Shares validly accepted under the Share Offer, the Offeror and its parties acting in concert have not acquired or agreed to acquire any Consolidated Shares or right over Consolidated