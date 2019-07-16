Pearl Oriental Oil : Joint Announcement (1)Despatch Of Composite Document- Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offers Made By Forwin Securities Gp. For Xin Hua Petroleum (HK) Ltd. To Acquire All Issued Consolidated Shares & Cancel All O/S Conso. Share Options & (2)Appoint Directors

References are made to (i) the joint announcement of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company") and Xin Hua Petroleum (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Offeror") dated 16 April 2019 (the "Joint Announcement") in respect of, among other things, the subscription of the Xin Hua Subscription Shares under specific mandate and possible unconditional mandatory cash offers made by Forwin Securities Group Limited for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire all the issued New Shares (other

than the Excluded Shares); (ii) the announcement jointly issued by the Company and the Offeror dated 3 May 2019 in respect of the delay in despatch of the Composite Document; (iii) the monthly update announcements jointly issued by the Company and the Offeror dated 3 June 2019 and 4 July 2019 respectively; and (iv) the composite offer and response document jointly issued by the Company and the Offeror dated 15 July 2019 (the "Composite Document"), in relation to, among other matters, the Share Offer. Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Composite Document.

DESPATCH OF THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

The Composite Document containing, among other things, (i) the expected timetable of the Share Offer; (ii) a letter from Forwin; (iii) a letter from the Board; (iv) a letter from the Independent Financial Adviser containing its advice and recommendation to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the terms of the Share Offer and as to acceptance of the Share Offer; and (v) the terms and procedures for acceptance of the Share Offer, together with the Form of Acceptance, will be despatched to the Shareholders on 15 July 2019 in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF THE SHARE OFFER

Set out below is the expected timetable of the Share Offer as extracted from the Composite Document. The expected timetable set out below is indicative only and further announcement(s) by the Offeror and Company will be made in the event of any changes when appropriate. Unless otherwise specified, all time and date references contained in this joint announcement and in the Composite Document refer to Hong Kong time and dates.

Despatch date of the Composite Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance and the commencement of the Share Offer (1)

Latest time and date for acceptance of the Share Offer (2) and (3) 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 5 August 2019

Offer Closing Date (2) and (3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 5 August 2019