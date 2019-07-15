Pearl Oriental Oil : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Log in
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

07/15/2019 | 11:25pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 632)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") are set out below.

Executive Directors

Liu Gui Feng (Chairlady)

Cheung Kam Shing, Terry

Tang Yau Sing

Lin Qing Yu

Chen Junyan

Yu Jiyuan

Yun Guangrui

Board Committees

The Board has set up three committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Audit Committee

(no Board members appointed temporarily)

Remuneration Committee

Liu Gui Feng

Cheung Kam Shing, Terry

Tang Yau Sing

Nomination Committee

Liu Gui Feng (Chairlady)

Cheung Kam Shing, Terry

Hong Kong, 15 July 2019

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 03:24:06 UTC
