Pearl Oriental Oil : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 632)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") are set out below.
Executive Directors
Liu Gui Feng(Chairlady)
Chen
Bin (Chief Executive Officer)
Cheung Kam Shing, Terry
Tang Yau Sing
Lin Qing Yu
Chen Junyan
Ju Jiyuan
Yun Guangrui
Board Committees
The Board has set up three committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:
Audit Committee
(no Board member appointed temporarily)
Remuneration Committee
Liu Gui Feng
Cheung Kam Shing, Terry
Tang Yau Sing
Nomination Committee
Liu Gui Feng (Chairlady)
Cheung Kam Shing, Terry
Hong Kong, 19 July 2019
