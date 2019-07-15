Log in
Pearl Oriental Oil : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders

07/15/2019 | 03:40am EDT

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock code: 632)

（股份代號：632

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

15 July 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder(1),

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited ("Pearl Oriental")

  • Notification of publication of Corporation Communication

The Current Corporate Communication of Pearl Oriental, in both English and Chinese versions, is available on the website of Pearl Oriental at http://www.pearloriental.com. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the "Investor Relations" section of Pearl Oriental's website.

If you wish to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to Pearl Oriental's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by post using the mailing label (for pre-paid postage in Hong Kong) at the bottom of the Request Form.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that your instruction to receive printed version will apply to all future Corporate Communications(2) of Pearl Oriental to be sent to you until you notify Pearl Oriental's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to the contrary or you cease to hold any shares of Pearl Oriental.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please do not hesitate to call the enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited

Cheung Kam Shing, Terry

Executive Director

*  For identification purpose only

Notes:

(1)

This notification letter is addressed to "Non-registered Shareholder", which means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central

Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified Pearl Oriental from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications.

  1. "Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by Pearl Oriental for information or action of holders of any its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

各非登記股東(1)

東方明珠石油有限公司*（「東方明珠」）

  • 公司通訊通知信函

東方明珠之本次公司通訊，均備有英文及中文版本，已登載於東方明珠網站http://www.pearloriental.com 。 閣下可於東方明珠網站內 的「投資者關係」項目內瀏覽本次公司通訊。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥本函背面之申請表格及使用申請表格底部隨附之郵寄標籤（已預付在香港投寄之郵費）寄 回東方明珠之股份過戶登記分處卓佳登捷時有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊之印刷本後，即表示確認 閣下收取印刷本之指示將適用於東方明珠今後所 有之公司通訊(2) ，直至 閣下通知東方明珠之股份過戶登記分處另外之安排或停止持有東方明珠的股份。

閣下如就本通知有任何疑問，請於上午九時至下午六時（星期一至星期五，公眾假期除外），致電查詢熱線(852) 2980 1333

代表

東方明珠石油有限公司*

執行董事

張錦成

謹啟

  • 僅供識別

二零一九年七月十五日

註： (1) 此函件乃向東方明珠之非登記之股東（指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向東方明珠發出通 知，希望收取公司通訊）發出。

  1. 「公司通訊」指東方明珠發出或將會發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於董事會報告及年度賬目（連同 核數師報告）、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

Disclaimer

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 07:39:08 UTC
