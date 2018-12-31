Pearl Oriental Oil : POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 632)

POLL RESULTS OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 30 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the circular dated 7 December 2018 (the "Circular"), the notice of special general meeting (the "Notice of SGM") and the form of proxy (the "Proxy Form") issued by Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company") in relation to the special general meeting of the Company to be held on Sunday, 30 December 2018 at 3:00 p.m. (the "SGM"). Reference is also made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 December 2018 (the "Announcement"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular and Announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

At the SGM, a poll was demanded by the Chairman for voting on the proposed resolution (the "Resolution"). No poll will be taken or counted for the resolution numbered 2 to 25, as set out in the announcement dated 28 December 2018.

As at the date of the SGM, the number of issued shares of the Company was 3,245,519,752, which was the total number of shares entitling the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholder(s)") to attend and vote for or against the Resolution at the SGM. No Shareholders were subject to any restrictions in exercising their votes on the Resolution at the SGM.

The poll at the SGM was scrutinised by the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited. The Resolution was dis-approved by the Shareholders and the poll result was as follows:

1

To approve the amendments to the existing bye-laws of the Company as set out in paragraph 1 of the notice of SGM

2,241,800 (0.14%)

1,566,857,408

(99.86%)

By order of the Board Pearl Oriental Oil Limited

Ms. Liu Gui Feng Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 December 2018

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises six executive Directors, namely Ms Liu Gui Feng, Ms. Fan Amy Lizhen, Ms. Xiao Li, Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry, Mr. Tang Yau Sing and Mr. Lin Qing Yu; and nine independent nonexecutive Directors, namely Mr. Xing Yong, Mr. Shi Wen Jiang, Mr. Chen Zhong Min, Mr. Jiang Cai Yi, Mr. Zhang Yue Yang, Mr. He Jun, Ms. Chen Xue Hui, Ms. Hu Jing and Ms. Lyu Jia Lian.

*

For identification purposes only