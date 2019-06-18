Pearl Oriental Oil : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 632)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Reference is made to the announcement of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company") dated 16 April 2019 in relation to, among other things, the subscription of the Xin Hua Subscription Shares under specific mandate and possible unconditional mandatory cash offers made by Forwin Securities Group Limited for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire all the issued New Shares (other than the Excluded Shares) (the "Announcement"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to Rule 7 of the Takeovers Code, once a bona fide offer has been communicated to the board of the offeree company or the board of the offeree company has reason to believe that a bona fide offer is imminent, except with the consent of the Executive, the directors of an offeree company should not resign until the first closing date of the offer, or the date when the offer becomes or is declared unconditional, or shareholders have voted on the waiver of a general offer obligation under Note 1 on dispensations from Rule 26, whichever is the later.

On 22 January 2019, the Company received a letter from the Stock Exchange (the "Stock Exchange's Letter") informing it that a complaint had been received against Ms. Xiao, an executive director and the chief executive officer of the Company. The complainant alleged that Ms. Xiao was convicted for criminal offences (the "Offences") in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

After Ms. Xiao's Offences have come to the Board's knowledge, the Board (other than Ms. Xiao) held a board meeting and came to the conclusions (the "Conclusions") that:

none of the members of the Board (other than Ms. Xiao) had knowledge whatsoever of the Offences at the time of Ms. Xiao's appointment as a director of the Company and prior to receipt of the Stock Exchange's Letter; the Offences committed by Ms. Xiao had no relation with the business of the Company, neither before nor after her appointment as an executive director of the Company;