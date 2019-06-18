Pearl Oriental Oil : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

-
Ms. Xiao should disclose her Offences before she joined the Board but she failed to do so;
-
Ms. Xiao has not participated in any business decisions of the Group and has not involved in any performance of her duties as an executive Director or Chief Executive Officer of the Company since the Company has received the Stock Exchange's Letter; and
-
given the information available to the Board, the Board (other than Ms. Xiao who did not participate in the board meeting) considers that Ms. Xiao is not suitable to continue her role as a director and/or any other position in the Company.
The Board has subsequently informed Ms. Xiao about the Conclusions. In view of the Board's Conclusions, Ms. Xiao accepted the Board's view and tendered her resignation from the positions of executive director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 17 June 2019, being the effective date of the consent given by the Executive of the SFC under Rule 7 of the Takeovers Code for Ms. Xiao to resign.
Ms. Xiao has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Xiao for her valuable contributions to the Company during her tenure of service.
By Order of the Board
Pearl Oriental Oil Limited
Liu Gui Feng
Chairlady and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 18 June 2019
As at the date hereof, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Ms. Liu Gui Feng, Ms. Fan Amy Lizhen, Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry, Mr. Tang Yau Sing and Mr. Lin Qing Yu; and nine independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Xing Yong, Mr. Shi Wen Jiang, Mr. Chen Zhong Min, Mr. Jiang Cai Yi, Mr. Zhang Yue Yang, Mr. He Jun, Ms. Chen Xue Hui, Ms. Hu Jing and Ms. Lyu Jia Lian.
The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.