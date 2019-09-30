Pearl Oriental Oil : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 632)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

AND

CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board announces that with effect from 1 October 2019:

Mr. Tang Yau Sing has resigned as an executive Director; and Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry has resigned as an executive Director and ceased to be Authorised Representative, and Mr. Yu Jiyuan, an executive Director, has been appointed as the new Authorised Representative in replacement of Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry.

The board (the "Board") of the directors ("Director(s)") of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that, with effect from 1 October 2019: (i) Mr. Tang Yau Sing ("Mr. Tang") has tendered his resignation as executive Director to pursue his personal and other business commitments; (ii) Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry ("Mr. Cheung") has also tendered his resignation as executive Director and ceased to be authorised representative ("Authorised Representative") of the Company in Hong Kong to pursue his personal and other business commitments; and (iii) Mr. Yu Jiyuan, an executive Director has been appointed as the new Authorised Representative in replacement of Mr. Cheung.

Each of Mr. Tang and Mr. Cheung has confirmed to the Company that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.