Pearl Oriental Oil : TRADING HALT

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 632)

TRADING HALT

At the request of the board of directors of Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 13 August 2018, pending the release of an announcement pursuant to the Code on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the Securities and Futures Commission.

By Order of the Board Pearl Oriental Oil Limited

Fan Amy Lizhen Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 13 August 2018

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Ms. Fan Amy Lizhen, Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry and Mr. Tang Yau Sing.

