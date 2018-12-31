Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pearl Oriental Oil : UPDATE ON THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 02:44am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 632)

UPDATE ON THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular dated 7 December 2018 (the "Circular"), the notice of special general meeting (the "Notice of SGM") and the form of proxy (the "Proxy Form") issued by Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company") in relation to the special general meeting of the Company to be held on Sunday, 30 December 2018 at 3:00 p.m. (the "SGM"). Reference is also made to the announcements of the Company dated 3 September 2018, 28 September 2018, 30 October 2018 and 16 November 2018. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The Board wishes to inform shareholders and potential investors that the Company received a notice dated 27 December 2018 from the Requisitionist that he would like to withdraw:

  • 1) his nomination of Pang Kaiwen, Yang Zhou, Ahsan Sheikh, Ou Yangda, Steven Klein, Kim Sangyup, Zhang Nan, Anthony Tong Zhang and Wong Yee Shuen, Wilson at the SGM; and

  • 2) his requisition in relation to the proposed removal of directors of the Company.

On the basis that the Requisitionist has already withdrawn his request in relation to the proposed removal of directors and proposed appointment of directors, the Board consider that there is no necessity to put the relevant resolutions for voting. Accordingly, as the Board understands, the Chairman of the SGM intends to direct at the SGM to adjourn the agenda items (resolutions numbered 2 to 25) as withdrawn by the Requisitionist sine die.

The Board reiterates that the SGM will be held as scheduled on Sunday, 30 December 2018 at 3:00 p.m.

* For identification purposes only

Further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board Pearl Oriental Oil Limited

Ms. Liu Gui Feng Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 December 2018

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises six executive Directors, namely Ms. Liu Gui Feng, Ms. Fan Amy Lizhen, Ms. Xiao Li, Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry, Mr. Tang Yau Sing and Mr. Lin Qing

Yu; and nine independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Xing Yong, Mr. Shi Wen Jiang, Mr. Chen Zhong Min, Mr. Jiang Cai Yi, Mr. Zhang Yue Yang, Mr. He Jun, Ms. Chen Xue Hui, Ms. Hu Jing and Ms. Lyu Jia Lian.

Disclaimer

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 01:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12/30VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S : Grants Warrants Under Existing Warrant Program
AQ
12/30Tokyo court says extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn until Jan 11
RE
12/30TOKYO COURT EXTENDS DETENTION OF NISSAN'S GHOSN BY TEN DAYS : media
AQ
12/30EL NILE FOR PHARMACEUTICALS AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : El (NIPH.CA) - Board of Directors' Decisions
AQ
12/30RAYA FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS : Suspension of Trading on Raya Holding For financial Investments (RAYA.CA)
AQ
12/30ORASCOM INVESTMENT SAE : Holding (OIH.CA) - Board of Directors' Decisions
AQ
12/30ORASCOM INVESTMENT SAE : Release from Orascom Investment Holding (OIH.CA) Regarding the Company's Investments in North Korea
AQ
12/30RAYA FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS : Release From FRA Concerning Raya Holding For financial Investments (RAYA.CA)
AQ
12/30PAPER MIDDLE EAST SIMO : Suspension Of Trading on Paper Middle East (Simo) (SIMO.CA)
AQ
12/30ARAB POLVARA SPINNING & WEAVING : APSW.CA) - Board of Directors' Decision
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer makes four changes
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : TOKYO COURT EXTENDS DETENTION OF NISSAN'S GHOSN BY TEN DAYS: media
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : , to Win in Booming Rural India, Reinvents -2-
4TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO : TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : EFE News Briefs for Sunday, December 30 (End of the Day)
5EL ARABIA FOR LAND RECLAMATION : EL ARABIA FOR LAND RECLAMATION : EALR.CA) - Board of Directors' Decisions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.