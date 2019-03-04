Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pearson, Simon & Warshaw, LLP and Kaliel PLLC: New Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Fortnite's Sale of Loot Boxes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 07:56pm EST

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearson, Simon & Warshaw, LLP and Kaliel PLLC filed suit, Altes v. Epic Games, Inc. Case No. 2:19-cv-01488 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on February 28, 2019, alleging that Defendant Epic Games, Inc., the developer of the wildly popular video game Fortnite, uses predatory tactics to lure players into making in-game purchases. Specifically, the Complaint challenges Fortnite’s unfair and deceptive marketing of its “loot boxes,” known as “Llamas,” in Fortnite Save the World.

The Complaint, which is filed as a class action on behalf of California consumers, is brought by Mr. Altes on behalf of his child, a minor. Melissa Weiner, an attorney representing Mr. Altes and his son, commented, “Fortnite’s conduct with respect to loot boxes is especially egregious because so many of its players are kids.”

A “loot box” is a virtual pack of goods which contains a randomized selection of virtual items to be used in a game. Loot boxes can contain everything from purely cosmetic items—known as “skins,” which offer no competitive advantages—to a variety of items such as “power ups” that can dramatically alter a player’s chance of progressing in the game. The loot boxes in Fortnite Save the World, known as Llamas, are of the latter variety, offering players a chance to advance in the game.

Recently, loot boxes have generated significant controversy, with some countries, such as Belgium, Netherlands, and Australia finding that they constitute illegal gambling, based on the fact that consumers pay real currency for potential “loot” that is not guaranteed.

Other countries, including China and Korea, have recently issued regulations requiring games with loot boxes to disclose the odds of winning loot box contents.  In the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission has vowed to investigate the use of loot boxes in video games, but so far, has taken no action.

Mr. Altes’ Complaint, which was filed in federal court in California, alleges that through both misrepresentations and omissions, Epic markets loot box Llamas in Fortnite Save the World as highly likely to contain valuable loot, but in reality, the Llamas do not contain the loot expected by the reasonable consumer, and especially by the reasonable minor. The Complaint alleges that Epic fails to disclose that the odds of receiving valuable loot are next to nothing, and, if players knew the actual odds of receiving the items they desired, they would not purchase the Llamas.

Sophia Gold, another attorney representing Mr. Altes, commented, “In nearly every other game of chance, the odds of winning are disclosed.”
 
Mr. Altes, who brings his claims under California consumer protection law, seeks both an injunction and a class-wide refund.

Contact: Sophia Gold
Kaliel PLLC
1875 Connecticut Ave., 10th Floor
Washington, D.C. 20009
(202) 350-4783
sgold@kalielpllc.com 

Melissa S. Weiner
Pearson, Simon & Warshaw, LLP
800 LaSalle Avenue
Suite 2150
Minneapolis, MN 55402
(612) 389-0601
mweiner@pswlaw.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04pCathay Pacific in talks to buy stake in HNA's HK Express Airways
RE
09:01pRubicon Global Announces Technology Partnership Agreement With Odakyu Group in Japan
GL
09:01pDENSHI GIHAN : Circuit Board Pro Creates an Intricate "Katsushika Hokusai The Great Wave off Kanagawa" Design!
BU
09:00pUNIPHORE SOFTWARE SYSTEMS : Launches auMina QSense™ to Transform Performance Management in Customer Facing Roles
BU
09:00pEMPOWER CLINICS : Announces Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
AQ
08:58pPFIZER : Prices $5,000,000,000 Debt Offering
BU
08:57pSingapore Government Enhances Cybersecurity Defenses With Second HackerOne Bug Bounty Programme
BU
08:53pKAYNE ANDERSON MLP MIDSTREAM INVSTMNT : Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019
AQ
08:53pKayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019
GL
08:53pKayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV : S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : gets $1 billion down payment for Saudi THAAD missile system
4China to form national oil and gas pipeline company-state planner
5CENTURYLINK : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CenturyLink, Inc. Investors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.