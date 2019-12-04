'Pedo guy' tweet was 'off the cuff' -Musk

That's what he told jurors Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom where he's being sued for defamation by Vernon Unsworth, the British diver who lead the rescue of 12 young soccer players trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand last year.

Unsworth says the tweets defamed him and harmed his reputation.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH RECUE DIVER VERNON UNSWORTH, SAYING;

"I've come 5,000 miles just to get a verdict that it's not true."

The Tesla CEO also acknowledged he is worth about $20 billion, but said - quote, "Sometimes people think I have a lot of cash. I actually don't."

The suit stems from a series of insults Musk tweeted after Unsworth mocked Musk's offer of a mini-submarine to help the rescue mission as a publicity stunt.

Musk called Unsworth "pedo guy," and in response to a Twitter follower wrote, "Bet ya a signed dollar it's true."

Musk apologized from the stand Wednesday.

To win the defamation case, Unsworth needs to show that Musk was negligent in publishing a falsehood that clearly identified him and caused him harm.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson has said the case hinges on whether a reasonable person would take Musk's tweets to mean that he was calling Unsworth a pedophile.