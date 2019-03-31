Log in
Peet : 1 April 2019 - Form 484 - Change to Company Details

03/31/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAK01837

Lodgement date/time: 01-04-2019 13:35:02

Reference Id: 124397218

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

PEET LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

008 665 834

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

FRUVALL,ANDREW

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

40276

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete

Name

DOMENICO SCAFETTA

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed

01-04-2019

ASIC Form 484 Ref 12439721801/04/2019

Page 1 of 2

Form 484 - Change to company details

PEET LIMITEDACN008 665 834

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Shares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation

ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares

Amount paid (cash

cancelled

or otherwise)

ORD

30000

28650

Earliest Date of

29-03-2019

cancellation

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class

Full title if not standard

Total number of

Total amount paid on

Total amount unpaid

code

shares

these shares

on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

483300489

386224578.97

0.00

Earliest date of

29-03-2019

change

ASIC Form 484 Ref 12439721801/04/2019

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 03:06:11 UTC
