Peet : 10 January 2019 - PPC - Interest Payment - PPCHB

01/09/2019 | 10:14pm EST

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PEET LIMITED

Security on which the Interest Payment will be paid

PPCHB - SIMPLE BOND 3-BBSW+4.65% 05-10-22

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 10, 2019

Interest Payment Amount

AUD 1.6178

Ex Date

Wednesday March 27, 2019

Record Date

Thursday March 28, 2019

Payment Date

Friday April 5, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PEET LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

PPC

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday January 10, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code for Interest Payment

PPCHB

ASX +Security Description

SIMPLE BOND 3-BBSW+4.65% 05-10-22

Part 2A - Interest period dates and interest payment details

Interest Rate Calendar Type

Rule 7(2), 7 calendar day

2A.1 Payment date

Friday April 5, 2019

2A.3 Ex-Date

Wednesday March 27, 2019

2A.5 Last day of payment period

Thursday April 4, 2019

2A.7 Interest rate expressed as a per annum rate 6.710000 %

2A.9 Currency in which the interest payment is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.10 Interest payment amount per +security

AUD 1.61780000

2A.2 +Record Date

Thursday March 28, 2019

2A.4 First day of payment period

Monday January 7, 2019

2A.6 Number of days in the payment period 88

2A.8 Interest rate pro-rated for the number of days in the payment period 1.617800 %

2A.10(i) Comment on how the interest payment amount per security is calculated

Interest = Interest Rate x Face Value x Day Count fraction

2A.11 Are any of the below approvals required for the interest payment before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the interest payment.

No

2A.12 Is the interest payment franked?

No

2A.13 Is the interest payment payable in the form of +securities rather than cash?

No

2A.14 Does the entity have arrangements relating to currency in which the interest payment is paid to security holders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.15 Is there a principal amount payment component payable?

No

Part 3 - Floating rate +securities - details of interest rate applicable to the payment notified in Part 2A

3.1 Date interest rate is set

Monday January 7, 2019

  • 3.2 Comments on how the date that interest rate is set is determined

    As per the terms of the replacement Offer Specific Prospectus dated 22 June 2017

  • 3.3 Interest base rate 2.0600 %

  • 3.4 Comments on how interest base rate is set

    90-Day BBSW rate as at 11.00am on the date the interest rate is set

  • 3.5 Interest margin 4.6500 %

  • 3.6 Comments on how interest margin is set

    As per the terms of the replacement Offer Specific Prospectus dated 22 June 2017

  • 3.7 Any other rate/multiplier used in calculating interest rate %

3.8 Comments on how other rate used in calculating interest rate is set

3.9 Total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate 6.7100 %

3.10 Comment on how the total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate is set

Part 4 - Further information

4.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this payment

4.2 URL link to a copy of the prospectus/PDS or further information about the +security www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series2-Tranche1

4.3 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 03:13:02 UTC
