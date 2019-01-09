Peet : 10 January 2019 - PPC - Interest Payment - PPCHB

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PEET LIMITED
Security on which the Interest Payment will be paid
PPCHB - SIMPLE BOND 3-BBSW+4.65% 05-10-22
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday January 10, 2019
Interest Payment Amount
AUD 1.6178
Ex Date
Wednesday March 27, 2019
Record Date
Thursday March 28, 2019
Payment Date
Friday April 5, 2019
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
PEET LIMITED
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
PPC
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday January 10, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code for Interest Payment
PPCHB
ASX +Security Description
SIMPLE BOND 3-BBSW+4.65% 05-10-22
Part 2A - Interest period dates and interest payment details
Interest Rate Calendar Type
Rule 7(2), 7 calendar day
2A.1 Payment date
Friday April 5, 2019
2A.3 Ex-Date
Wednesday March 27, 2019
2A.5 Last day of payment period
Thursday April 4, 2019
2A.7 Interest rate expressed as a per annum rate 6.710000 %
2A.9 Currency in which the interest payment is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.10 Interest payment amount per +security
AUD 1.61780000
2A.2 +Record Date
Thursday March 28, 2019
2A.4 First day of payment period
Monday January 7, 2019
2A.6 Number of days in the payment period 88
2A.8 Interest rate pro-rated for the number of days in the payment period 1.617800 %
2A.10(i) Comment on how the interest payment amount per security is calculated
Interest = Interest Rate x Face Value x Day Count fraction
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the interest payment.
No
2A.12 Is the interest payment franked?
No
2A.13 Is the interest payment payable in the form of +securities rather than cash?
No
2A.14 Does the entity have arrangements relating to currency in which the interest payment is paid to security holders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.15 Is there a principal amount payment component payable?
No
Part 3 - Floating rate +securities - details of interest rate applicable to the payment notified in Part 2A
3.1 Date interest rate is set
Monday January 7, 2019
-
3.2 Comments on how the date that interest rate is set is determined
As per the terms of the replacement Offer Specific Prospectus dated 22 June 2017
-
3.3 Interest base rate 2.0600 %
-
3.4 Comments on how interest base rate is set
90-Day BBSW rate as at 11.00am on the date the interest rate is set
-
3.5 Interest margin 4.6500 %
-
3.6 Comments on how interest margin is set
As per the terms of the replacement Offer Specific Prospectus dated 22 June 2017
-
3.7 Any other rate/multiplier used in calculating interest rate %
3.8 Comments on how other rate used in calculating interest rate is set
3.9 Total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate 6.7100 %
3.10 Comment on how the total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate is set
Part 4 - Further information
4.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this payment
4.2 URL link to a copy of the prospectus/PDS or further information about the +security www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series2-Tranche1
4.3 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary