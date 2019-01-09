Peet : 10 January 2019 - PPC - Interest Payment - PPCHB

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

PEET LIMITED

Security on which the Interest Payment will be paid

PPCHB - SIMPLE BOND 3-BBSW+4.65% 05-10-22

New announcement

Thursday January 10, 2019

AUD 1.6178

Wednesday March 27, 2019

Thursday March 28, 2019

Friday April 5, 2019

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

PEET LIMITED

ABN

PPC

New announcement

Thursday January 10, 2019

PPCHB

SIMPLE BOND 3-BBSW+4.65% 05-10-22

Part 2A - Interest period dates and interest payment details

Rule 7(2), 7 calendar day

Friday April 5, 2019

Wednesday March 27, 2019

Thursday April 4, 2019

2A.7 Interest rate expressed as a per annum rate 6.710000 %

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.61780000

Thursday March 28, 2019

Monday January 7, 2019

2A.6 Number of days in the payment period 88

2A.8 Interest rate pro-rated for the number of days in the payment period 1.617800 %

Interest = Interest Rate x Face Value x Day Count fraction

No

No

No

No

No

Part 3 - Floating rate +securities - details of interest rate applicable to the payment notified in Part 2A

Monday January 7, 2019

3.3 Interest base rate 2.0600 %

3.5 Interest margin 4.6500 %

3.7 Any other rate/multiplier used in calculating interest rate %

3.9 Total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate 6.7100 %

Part 4 - Further information

4.3 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary