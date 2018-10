Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Name of Entity

Peet Limited

Rule 3.8A

ABN/ARSN

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1 Type of buy-back On-market 2 Date Appendix 3C was given to Thursday 23 Aug 2018 ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day Previous day

0 10,000

$0.00 $11,500.00

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

Participation by directors

6

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an Maximum number of shares to be purchased under the buy-back intention to buy back a maximum is 24,499,027 ordinary shares. The remaining quantity of number of shares/units - the ordinary shares to be purchased under the buy-back is remaining number of shares/units 24,489,027. to be bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

