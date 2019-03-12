Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)
Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10
Name of Entity
Peet Limited
Rule 3.8A
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
|
1
|
Type of buy-back
|
On-market
|
2
|
Date Appendix 3C was given to
|
Thursday 23 Aug 2018
|
ASX
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
-
3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
-
4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010
Appendix 3E Page 1
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Before previous day
Previous day
5
If buy-back is an on-market buy-back
Participation by directors
6
Deleted 30/9/2001.
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7
|
If the company/trust has disclosed an
|
Maximum number of shares to be purchased under the buy-back
|
intention to buy back a maximum
|
is 24,499,027 ordinary shares. The remaining quantity of
|
number of shares/units - the
|
ordinary shares to be purchased under the buy-back is
|
remaining number of shares/units
|
17,912,593.
|
to be bought back
Compliance statement
1.
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
…………………………………… Company Secretary
Date:
13/3/19
Print name:
Dom Scafetta
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3E Page 2
11/01/2010
Disclaimer
Peet Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 01:07:00 UTC