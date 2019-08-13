Log in
Peet : 14 August 2019 - PPC - Appendix 3D (Extension of Buy-Back)

08/13/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

Appendix 3D Changes relating to buy-back

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Rule 3.8A

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Peet Limited

008 665 834

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

1 Date that an Appendix 3C or the 27 September 2018 last Appendix 3D was given to

ASX

Information about the change

Complete each item for which there has been a change and items 9 and 10.

Column 1

Column 2

(Details announced to

(Details of change to

market in Appendix 3C

buy-back proposals)

or last Appendix 3D)

On-marketbuy-back

2 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf

3 Deleted 30/9/2001.

4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number

Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3D Page 1

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

  1. If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back
  2. If the company/trust intends to buy- back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy- back be of unlimited duration - that intention
  3. If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

Column 1

Column 2

(Details announced to

(Details of change to

market in Appendix 3C

buy-back proposals)

or last Appendix 3D)

Period of buy-back:

Period of buy-back:

From 10 October 2018

From 30 August 2019

to 22 August 2019.

to 29 August 2020.

Peet reserves the right

Peet reserves the right

to suspend or terminate

to suspend or

the buy-back at any

terminate the buy-back

time.

at any time.

All buy-backs

8 Any other change

9

Reason for change

Extension of existing on-marketbuy-back.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D Page 2

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

10 Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 14 August 2019

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

DOM SCAFETTA

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3D Page 3

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 01:01:10 UTC
