17 September 2019

Peet Limited - Performance Rights

Peet Limited (ASX Code: PPC) advises that the following performance rights ("PRs") vested and were exercised:

Class of PRs Number of PRs FY17 572,160

As at the date of this notification, the PRs currently on issue are as follows:

Class of PRs Number of PRs FY16 269,103 FY17 1,873,506 FY18 2,106,982 FY19 2,097,201 Total 6,346,792