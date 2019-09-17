Log in
Peet : 18 September 2019 - PPC - Performance Rights Update

09/17/2019 | 10:47pm EDT

17 September 2019

Peet Limited - Performance Rights

Peet Limited (ASX Code: PPC) advises that the following performance rights ("PRs") vested and were exercised:

Class of PRs

Number of PRs

FY17

572,160

As at the date of this notification, the PRs currently on issue are as follows:

Class of PRs

Number of PRs

FY16

269,103

FY17

1,873,506

FY18

2,106,982

FY19

2,097,201

Total

6,346,792

For investor enquiries call:

For media enquiries call:

Brendan Gore

Amy Piek

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Cannings Strategic Communications

Peet Limited

0447 617 676

(08) 9420 1111

apiek@cannings.net.au

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 02:46:02 UTC
