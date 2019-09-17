17 September 2019
Peet Limited - Performance Rights
Peet Limited (ASX Code: PPC) advises that the following performance rights ("PRs") vested and were exercised:
|
Class of PRs
|
Number of PRs
|
|
|
FY17
|
572,160
|
|
As at the date of this notification, the PRs currently on issue are as follows:
|
Class of PRs
|
Number of PRs
|
|
|
FY16
|
269,103
|
|
|
FY17
|
1,873,506
|
|
|
FY18
|
2,106,982
|
|
|
FY19
|
2,097,201
|
|
|
Total
|
6,346,792
|
|
|
For investor enquiries call:
|
For media enquiries call:
|
Brendan Gore
|
Amy Piek
|
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
|
Cannings Strategic Communications
|
Peet Limited
|
0447 617 676
|
(08) 9420 1111
|
apiek@cannings.net.au
Disclaimer
Peet Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 02:46:02 UTC