Australian Securities & Investments Commission
Change to company details
Company details
Company name
PEET LIMITED
Australian Company Number (ACN)
008 665 834
Electronic Lodgement
Document No. 7EAJ55409
Lodgement date/time: 19-03-2019 12:44:19 Reference Id: 124045667
Form 484
Corporations Act 2001
Lodgement details
Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?
Name
FRUVALL,ANDREW
ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)
40276
Signature
This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.
I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name
DOMENICO SCAFETTA
Capacity
Secretary
Signature
Date signed 19-03-2019
Form 484 - Change to company details PEET LIMITEDACN008 665 834
C1 Cancellation of shares
Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
|
Share class code
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
Amount paid (cash or otherwise)
|
ORD
|
50000
|
47700
Earliest Date of cancellation
15-03-2019
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
|
Share class code
|
Full title if not standard
|
Total number of shares
|
Total amount paid on these shares
|
Total amount unpaid on these shares
|
ORD
|
ORDINARY SHARES
|
483390489
|
386310228.97
|
0.00
Earliest date of change
15-03-2019
Disclaimer
Peet Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 03:44:02 UTC