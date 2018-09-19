Peet Limited - Performance Rights
Peet Limited (ASX Code: PPC) advises that the following performance rights ("PRs") have lapsed:
|
Class of PRs
|
Number of PRs
|
FY16
|
139,951
As at the date of this notification, the PRs currently on issue are as follows:
|
Class of PRs
|
Number of PRs
|
FY16
|
269,103
|
FY17
|
2,445,666
|
FY18
|
2,106,982
|
Total
|
4,821,751
|
For investor inquiries call:
|
For media inquiries call:
|
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
|
Marie Mills
|
Brendan Gore
|
Mills Wilson
|
Peet Limited
|
(08) 9421 3600, 0418 918 202
|
(08) 9420 1111
|
mariem@millswilson.com.au
Disclaimer
Peet Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 00:32:06 UTC