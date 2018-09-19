18 September 2018

Peet Limited - Performance Rights

Peet Limited (ASX Code: PPC) advises that the following performance rights ("PRs") have lapsed:

Class of PRs Number of PRs FY16 139,951

As at the date of this notification, the PRs currently on issue are as follows:

Class of PRs Number of PRs FY16 269,103 FY17 2,445,666 FY18 2,106,982 Total 4,821,751