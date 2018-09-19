Log in
Peet : 19 September 2018 - PPC - Performance Rights update

09/19/2018 | 02:33am CEST

18 September 2018

Peet Limited - Performance Rights

Peet Limited (ASX Code: PPC) advises that the following performance rights ("PRs") have lapsed:

Class of PRs

Number of PRs

FY16

139,951

As at the date of this notification, the PRs currently on issue are as follows:

Class of PRs

Number of PRs

FY16

269,103

FY17

2,445,666

FY18

2,106,982

Total

4,821,751

For investor inquiries call:

For media inquiries call:

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Marie Mills

Brendan Gore

Mills Wilson

Peet Limited

(08) 9421 3600, 0418 918 202

(08) 9420 1111

mariem@millswilson.com.au

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 00:32:06 UTC
