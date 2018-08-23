Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

Peet Limited

56 008 665 834

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

6 Whether shareholder/unitholder No approval is required for buy-back

5 Number of shares/units in the 489,980,559 +class on issue

4 Fully paid/partly paid (and if Fully paid partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)

3 Voting rights (eg, one for one)

2 +Class of shares/units which is Ordinary shares the subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference)

Capital management purposes

8

Any other information material to N/A a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

On-market buy-back

9 Name of broker who will act on To be advised to ASX in an Appendix 3D prior to the company's behalf commencement of the on-market buy-back.

10 Deleted 30/9/2001. N/A

11 If the company/trust intends to 24,499,027 ordinary shares (being up to 5% of Peet's buy back a maximum number of shares - that number Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage.

lowest number of shares on issue in the last 12 months)

12 If the company/trust intends to Ending within 12 months of the date of this announcement. buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention Peet reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.