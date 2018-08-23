Log in
Peet : 23 August 2018 - Appendix 3C - Announcement of buy-back

08/23/2018 | 01:47am CEST

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

Peet Limited

56 008 665 834

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

  • 1 Type of buy-back

    On-market buy-back

  • 2 +Class of shares/units which is Ordinary shares the subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference)

  • 3 Voting rights (eg, one for one)

    One vote per fully paid ordinary share

  • 4 Fully paid/partly paid (and if Fully paid partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)

    ABN/ARSN

  • 5 Number of shares/units in the 489,980,559 +class on issue

  • 6 Whether shareholder/unitholder No approval is required for buy-back

  • 7 Reason for buy-back

Capital management purposes

8

Any other information material to N/A a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

On-market buy-back

  • 9 Name of broker who will act on To be advised to ASX in an Appendix 3D prior to the company's behalf

    commencement of the on-market buy-back.

  • 10 Deleted 30/9/2001.

    N/A

  • 11 If the company/trust intends to 24,499,027 ordinary shares (being up to 5% of Peet's buy back a maximum number of shares - that number

    Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage.

  • lowest number of shares on issue in the last 12 months)

  • 12 If the company/trust intends to Ending within 12 months of the date of this announcement.

    buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention

    Peet reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

  • 13 If the company/trust intends to N/A buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

Employee share scheme buy-back

  • 14 Number of shares proposed to N/A be bought back

  • 15 Price to be offered for shares

Selective buy-back

N/A

  • 16 Name of person or description of N/A class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back

  • 17 Number of shares proposed to N/A be bought back

  • 18 Price to be offered for sharesN/A

Equal access scheme

  • 19 Percentage of shares proposed N/A to be bought back

  • 20 Total number of shares N/A proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted

  • 21 Price to be offered for sharesN/A

  • 22 +Record date for participation in N/A offer

    Cross reference: Appendix 7A, clause 9.

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 23 August 2018 (Director/Company secretary)

Print name:Dom Scafetta

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 23:46:02 UTC
