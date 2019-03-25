25 March 2019

Peet announces capital management initiatives

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) ("Peet" or the "Company") today announced two key capital management initiatives:

• the launch of a senior unsecured notes offering ("Notes") to raise up to A$75 million; and

• the extension of its existing senior debt facility to 1 October 2022.

Notes

In accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act"), the Notes offering will only be open to eligible professional and sophisticated investors. No prospectus or other disclosure documents in relation to the Notes will be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission or any other regulatory authority.

Full terms and conditions of the Notes offering will be available in the Information Memorandum that will be lodged with ASX once the terms have been finalised. The Information Memorandum is not a prospectus or other disclosure document for the purposes of the Corporations Act.

The sole lead arranger for the Notes offering is National Australia Bank Limited.

Senior debt facility

Peet's senior debt financiers have agreed to extend the expiry date of the existing $150 million in facilities to 1 October 2022.

The impact of these two capital management initiatives will be to increase the weighted average debt maturity from 2.3 years as at 31 December 2018 to 3.5 years as at today's date.

Peet's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Brendan Gore said, "Accessing the wholesale A$ debt markets, together with the extension of our existing senior debt facility will provide additional tenor to the Company's debt maturity profile, continue to diversify Peet's capital funding sources and provide greater operating flexibility to fund investment opportunities that may arise."