Peet : 26 February 2019 - PPC - 1H19 Results Presentation

1H19 RESULTS

PRESENTATION

KEY PERFORMANCES METRICS

$23.1m 1H19 operating profit after tax up 5%

1,804 lots under contract with a value of $456m

22.2% gearing

New Wholesale Fund established in 1H19

4.74cps EPS up 6%

1,417

lot settlements

$190m net debt

Three new projects to commence selling in 2H19

1H19 fully franked dividend of 2.0cpsEBITDA margin of 31%

On market share buy-back commencedInvestment earnings from Funds Management / JVs up 161%

GROUP STRATEGIC MODEL

BUILDING A LONG-TERM HIGHER VALUE FUNDS MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

» Funds Management strategy delivering consistent results and margins - Institutional/Wholesale co-investment strategy delivering emerging profits ̵ Investment earnings up 161% compared to 1H18 - New Wholesale Fund established in 1H19 ̵ Acquired 80ha land parcel in Perth's Northern Coastal Corridor ̵ Peet retains a 19.9% shareholding

» Broadening product offering to Completed Homes, Medium Density and low rise Apartments - Pipeline of approximately 650 townhouses with an expected GDV1 of $280m in major population centres of Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth

» Growth in national land bank driven through FM, now representing approximately 80% of pipeline by GDV1 and lots

» Strategic geographical investing and diversified product offering to meet market demand and changing demographics

-

Wide range of price points offered providing good affordability

Notes:

1 Gross Development Value

SIGNIFICANT FUNDS MANAGEMENT VALUE NOT CAPTURED IN NTA

APPROXIMATELY $2.1BN1 IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT, WITH 60% COMPRISING THIRD PARTY CAPITAL

Notes:

1 Based on book value of assets at 31 December 2018

2 Gross Development Value

3 Pre-overheads FUNDS MANAGEMENT AND JV » GDV2 of $11.2bn ̵ Significant pipeline of 38,480 lots, representing c.80% of land bank, providing long-term earnings visibility ̵ Represents ~14 years of sales ̵ Lowly geared portfolio » 30% of 1H19 operating EBITDA3,4 » Value of 'capital lite' fee streams not captured in NTA ̵ High margin profit source across multiple fee streams and projects ̵ Scalable platform operating across seven states and territories JV / FM CO-INVESTMENTS » Represents Peet's economic interest in syndicates and JV projects » Represents 18% of 1H19 operating EBITDA3 (FY18: 10%) » Held at lower of historical cost and net realisable value DEVELOPMENT » GDV2 of $2.7bn across 11,676 lots » 52% of 1H19 operating EBITDA3 » Held at lower of historical cost and net realisable value » Generating solid margins

4 FM and JV fee EBITDA only (i.e. excludes Peet's equity accounted profits)

PEET HAS MANAGED THE CYCLE WELL

THE GROUP HAS A LONG HISTORY OF SUCCESSFULLY NAVIGATING THROUGH MARKET CYCLES