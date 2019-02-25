Peet : 26 February 2019 - PPC - 1H19 Results Presentation

1H19 RESULTS
PRESENTATION
KEY PERFORMANCES METRICS
$23.1m 1H19 operating profit after tax up 5%
1,804 lots under contract with a value of $456m
22.2% gearing
New Wholesale Fund established in 1H19
4.74cps EPS up 6%
1,417
lot settlements
$190m net debt
Three new projects to commence selling in 2H19
1H19 fully franked dividend of 2.0cpsEBITDA margin of 31%
On market share buy-back commencedInvestment earnings from Funds Management / JVs up 161%
GROUP STRATEGIC MODEL
BUILDING A LONG-TERM HIGHER VALUE FUNDS MANAGEMENT BUSINESS
-
» Funds Management strategy delivering consistent results and margins
-
- Institutional/Wholesale co-investment strategy delivering emerging profits
̵
Investment earnings up 161% compared to 1H18
-
- New Wholesale Fund established in 1H19
̵
Acquired 80ha land parcel in Perth's Northern Coastal Corridor
̵
Peet retains a 19.9% shareholding
-
» Broadening product offering to Completed Homes, Medium Density and low rise Apartments
-
Pipeline of approximately 650 townhouses with an expected GDV1 of $280m in major population centres of Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth
-
» Growth in national land bank driven through FM, now representing approximately 80% of pipeline by GDV1 and lots
-
» Strategic geographical investing and diversified product offering to meet market demand and changing demographics
-
Wide range of price points offered providing good affordability
Notes:
1 Gross Development Value
SIGNIFICANT FUNDS MANAGEMENT VALUE NOT CAPTURED IN NTA
APPROXIMATELY $2.1BN1 IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT, WITH 60% COMPRISING THIRD PARTY CAPITAL
Notes:
-
1 Based on book value of assets at 31 December 2018
-
2 Gross Development Value
-
3 Pre-overheads
FUNDS MANAGEMENT AND JV
-
» GDV2 of $11.2bn
-
̵ Significant pipeline of 38,480 lots, representing c.80% of land bank, providing long-term earnings visibility
-
̵ Represents ~14 years of sales
-
̵ Lowly geared portfolio
-
» 30% of 1H19 operating EBITDA3,4
-
» Value of 'capital lite' fee streams not captured in NTA ̵ High margin profit source across multiple fee streams and projects ̵ Scalable platform operating across seven states and territories
JV / FM CO-INVESTMENTS
-
» Represents Peet's economic interest in syndicates and JV projects
-
» Represents 18% of 1H19 operating EBITDA3 (FY18: 10%)
-
» Held at lower of historical cost and net realisable value
DEVELOPMENT
-
» GDV2 of $2.7bn across 11,676 lots
-
» 52% of 1H19 operating EBITDA3
-
» Held at lower of historical cost and net realisable value
-
» Generating solid margins
-
4 FM and JV fee EBITDA only (i.e. excludes Peet's equity accounted profits)
PEET HAS MANAGED THE CYCLE WELL
THE GROUP HAS A LONG HISTORY OF SUCCESSFULLY NAVIGATING THROUGH MARKET CYCLES
-
» Peet has taken a proactive approach in identifying and implementing strategies to manage current market challenges
- Avoided acquiring land holdings across Melbourne and Sydney during the past 3 years
- Divested a number of non-core assets in Melbourne and redeployed capital into improving and affordable markets
-
» Peet remains disciplined and well positioned
-
- Counter cyclical acquisition strategy has allowed the Group to capitalise on strong market conditions in VIC and secure holdings with favourable cost bases
-
- Peet has strategically targeted opportunities across QLD, WA and SA over the past 3 years ensuring a strong market position in improving markets with a low cost base
-
- By FY20 (excluding acquisitions) the Group will have only 3 active projects in Melbourne
-
» Solid embedded margins given pipeline age and location
- Average age of land bank is 8 years
-
» Peet secured 2,600 lots and 13,000 lots between FY12-16 in Victoria and Queensland, respectively, when pricing and returns were attractive
-
» More than 90% of lot acquisitions since FY12 have been on capital-efficient terms
Disclaimer
Peet Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 00:42:01 UTC