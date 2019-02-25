Peet Limited

Appendix 4D and Consolidated Financial Statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2018

Appendix 4D and Consolidated Financial Statements For the half-year ended 31 December 2018

Entity: Peet Limited and its controlled entities Reporting Period: 31 December 2018 Previous Corresponding Period: 31 December 2017

For the half-year ended 31 December 2018

Results Commentary

Key results1

• Operating profit2 and statutory profit3 after tax of $23.1 million, up 5.6%

• Earnings per share of 4.7 cents, up 6%

• 1,417 lots4 settled, up 32%

• Contracts on hand 5 as at 31 December 2018 of 1,804 with a value of $456 million

• Gearing6 of 22.2%

• Fully franked interim dividend of 2.0 cents per share

Financial commentary

The Peet Group achieved an operating profit2 and statutory profit3 after tax of $23.1 million for the half-year ended 31 December 2018, which represents an increase of 5.6% compared with the previous corresponding period. This represents a solid result underpinned by an increase in settlements across the Group's national portfolio.

The performance has resulted in earnings per share of 4.74 cents, representing an increase of 6% compared with the previous corresponding period.

The first half of FY19 saw a decrease in the number of sales achieved across the Group's projects, with the number of sales impacted by changing lending conditions, the completion of several Syndicates in Victoria and a general moderation of market conditions, particularly in that state. Peet does not have a direct exposure to the Sydney market.

The change in lending conditions has seen delays in buyers being able to secure finance approvals and more stringent assessment criteria impacting the availability of finance, particularly for first home-buyers. Peet expects a normalisation of the finance approvals process to emerge as property buyers become accustomed to financiers' new lending requirements.

Revenue for the period was impacted by lower project management fees as a result of lower sales activity and a strategic englobo land sale in Victoria in 1H18.

The Group continues to execute its Funds Management strategy, which contributed approximately 50% of the Group's first half earnings. Earnings from the Funds Management business include share of net profit of associates, which is an after interest and tax amount. The Group achieved EBITDA7 during the half year of $36.3 million, compared to $41.7 million in the previous corresponding period. The EBITDA for 1H19 adjusting for interest, tax and depreciation on the net profit of associates increases to $40.6 million.

The Funds Management business continued to achieve strong margins (69% in 1H19 and 70% in 1H18) and contributed to the Group's overall EBITDA7 margin for 1H19 of 31%. This compares to an EBITDA7 margin of 33% for the previous corresponding period.

The Group continues to maintain a strong balance sheet on the back of prudent capital management, including the active management of its landbank.

Operating profit is a non-IFRS measure that is determined to present the ongoing activities of the Group in a way that reflects its operating performance. Operating profit excludes unrealised fair value gains/(losses) arising from the effect of revaluing assets and liabilities and adjustments for realised transactions outside the core ongoing business activities.

3 Statutory profit after tax means net profit measured in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, attributable to the owners of Peet Limited. The effective tax rate is lower than the statutory tax rate due to additional tax-deductible employee benefits and higher share of profits from associates and JVs.

6 Calculated as (Total interest-bearing liabilities (including land vendor liabilities) less cash) / (Total assets adjusted for market value of inventory less cash, less intangible assets). Excludes syndicates consolidated under AASB10.

7 EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that includes effects of non-cash movements in investments in associates and joint ventures.

For the half-year ended 31 December 2018

The Group has pro-actively managed the recent strong property cycle in Melbourne and by FY20, excluding any new acquisitions, will have only three active projects in Melbourne. Peet has avoided replenishing its land bank in Victoria and New South Wales and divested a number of assets in Melbourne over the last several years to capitalise on that strong cycle. The capital raised from these sales has been redeployed across strategically targeted opportunities in Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia over the past three years, ensuring a strong market position in improving markets with a low cost base enabling the Group to deliver an affordable price point.

During 1H19, the Group secured an 80-hectare property in Perth's northern coastal corridor, with approvals in place to develop more than 1,000 lots. The property acquisition has been funded by the establishment of a new wholesale syndicate. Peet retains a 19.9% interest in the syndicate and will act as development manager of the property.

The Group derived solid cash inflows from operations (before payments for purchase of land) in 1H19 and kept its gearing8 at the lower end of its target range of 20% to 30% (22.2% at 31 December 2018).

Operational commentary

The Group achieved sales of 964 lots9 (down 28% on the corresponding period) and settlements of 1,417 lots9 (up 32%) during 1H19. Sales were impacted by the moderating market conditions in VIC, mixed conditions in other markets, the completion of several Syndicates in Victoria and the changes in bank lending conditions.

At 31 December 2018, there were 1,804 contracts on hand10, with a gross value of $456 million, compared with 2,257 contracts on hand as at 30 June 2018 (with a gross value of $616 million).

Funds management projects

The Group's Funds Management business performed solidly in 1H19 on the back of a strong share of profits from settlements in the Victorian and Queensland projects. The EBITDA11 was down as a result of a reduction in fee income from reduced sales.

• 474 lots9 sold for a gross value of $103.9 million, compared with 739 lots9 ($183.1 million) in 1H18.

• 938 lots9 settled for a gross value of $220.8 million, compared with 700 lots9 ($158.7 million) in 1H18.

• 847 contracts on hand9 as at 31 December 2018 with a total value of $194.0 million.

• EBITDA11 of $14.4 million compared with $16.2 million in the previous corresponding period.

• EBITDA11 margin of 69%, compared with 70% in the previous corresponding period.

Development projects

The reduced contribution from the Group's Development business is a result of lower englobo settltments in 1H19, with the settlement of a land parcel in Rockbank (VIC) contributing positively to 1H18 performance. However, strong settlements from Craigieburn (VIC) contributed to a still solid 1H19 performance by the Development business.

• 285 lots9 sold for a gross value of $39.2 million, compared with 231 lots9 in 1H18 ($77.6 million).

• 217 lots9 settled for a gross value of $68.8 million, compared with 145 lots9 in 1H18 ($74.0 million).

• 528 contracts on hand10 as at 31 December 2018, with a total value of $121.5 million.

• EBITDA of $21.6 million compared with $25.4 million in the previous corresponding period.

• EBITDA margin of 29%, compared with 32% in the previous corresponding period.

Includes equivalent lots.