Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peet : 26 February 2019 - PPC - Dividend/Distribution - PPC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 07:38pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PEET LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

PPC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 26, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.02000000

Ex Date

Thursday March 21, 2019

Record Date

Friday March 22, 2019

Payment Date

Tuesday April 9, 2019

Additional Information

DRP remains deactivated

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PEET LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

PPC

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 26, 2019

Registration Number

1.6 ASX +Security Code

PPC

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 22, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 21, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday April 9, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.02000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.02000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.02000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

DRP remains deactivated

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 00:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:18pB&G FOODS :  Foods Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PU
08:18pACCENTURE : Global Fintech Investments Surged in 2018 with Investments in China Taking the Lead, Accenture Analysis Finds; UK Gains Sharply Despite Brexit Doubts
PU
08:17pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:15pCordoba Minerals Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
08:13pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) and Encourages DPLO Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:11pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against CVS Health Corporation and Certain Officers – CVS
GL
08:03pMERCK AND : New Data from Merck's Expanding HIV Clinical Development Program to be Presented at CROI 2019
PU
08:03pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTED BY : Mistry dinyar b
PU
08:03pCVS HEALTH : Justice Dept. Asks Judge to Give Final OK to CVS-Aetna Deal -Reuters
DJ
08:01p'LOSER' VS 'ANEMIC' : Barrick's Newmont bid starts on toxic note
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2SEC asks U.S. judge to hold Tesla's Musk in contempt of violating deal
3KILROY REALTY CORP : KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : to Participate in Citi's 2019 Global Property CEO Conference
4COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LTD : COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX:COB) Positive Large Scale Testwork Results
5TESLA : TESLA : SEC wants Tesla CEO Elon Musk held in contempt for tweeting

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.