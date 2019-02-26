Log in
Peet : 27 February 2019 - PPC - Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

02/26/2019 | 07:53pm EST

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

Peet Limited

ABN/ARSN 56 008 665 834

Rule 3.8A

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

Thursday 23 Aug 2018

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

  • 4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day

Previous day

6,440,070

21,084

$6,801,124.21

$20,556.90

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an

Maximum number of shares to be purchased under the buy-back

intention to buy back a maximum

is 24,499,027 ordinary shares. The remaining quantity of

number of shares/units - the

ordinary shares to be purchased under the buy-back is

remaining number of shares/units

18,037,873.

to be bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

…………………………………… Company Secretary

Date:

27/2/19

Print name:

Dom Scafetta

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 00:52:05 UTC
