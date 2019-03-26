27 March 2019

A$75 million senior unsecured Note offering closes well oversubscribed

Further to the announcement on 25 March 2019, Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) ("Peet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed its A$75 million offering of senior unsecured notes ("Notes"). The offering was well oversubscribed and was closed early.

The Notes carry a fixed coupon of 6.75% per annum, have a maturity date of 7 June 2024 and are scheduled to settle on 4 April 2019.

The offer was only open to eligible professional and sophisticated investors in accordance with Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

A copy of the Information Memorandum follows this announcement.

Peet's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Brendan Gore, said, "Peet received strong investor demand for the transaction, demonstrating confidence in Peet's performance and strategy. The transaction provides additional tenor to the Company's debt maturity profile, continues to diversify Peet's capital funding sources and provides greater operating flexibility to fund investment opportunities that may arise."

The sole lead arranger for the Notes transaction was National Australia Bank Limited.