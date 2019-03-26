Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peet : 27 March 2019 - PPC - Appendix 3B - A$75m senior unsecured Note offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

ABN/ARSN

Peet Limited

56 008 665 834

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

Thursday 23 Aug 2018

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

4Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day

Previous day

6,650,07030,000

$7,002,423.03$28,650.00

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

5If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back

Before previous day

Previous day

Highest price paid:

$

1.150

Highest price paid:

$0.955

Date : 10-Oct-18

Lowest price paid:

$

0.950

Lowest price paid:

$0.955

Date :

28-Feb-19

Highest price allowed

$1.0063

under rule 7.33:

Participation by directors

6Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7If the company/trust has disclosed an

intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Maximum number of shares to be purchased under the buy-back is 24,499,027 ordinary shares. The remaining quantity of ordinary shares to be purchased under the buy-back is 17,818,957.

Compliance statement

1.The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy- back.

or, for trusts only:

1.The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2.There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

……………………………………

Date: 27/3/19

Company Secretary

Print name:

Dom Scafetta

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 00:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:26pKOREAN AIR LINES : shareholders vote against re-election of CEO Cho as director
RE
09:25pOil prices dip after U.S. inventory gain
RE
09:25pSECUREWORKS : Accelerating Your Path to Security Maturity
PU
09:21pApple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
RE
09:20pNEC : Big Data Solution ready for trial at Medco Power plant
PU
09:20pIRC : Announcements and Notices - Both Ends of the Amur River Bridge Connected
PU
09:16pNTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO to Further Expand 5G Trials with Overseas Partners
BU
09:15pST BARBARA : Appendix 3B
PU
09:11pCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to buy budget airline HK Express from HNA for $628 million
RE
09:10pVENTNOR RESOURCES : Silica Sand Processing Plant Design and Costs
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
397% of Asian Theme Park Visitors Ready to Spend More with Right App
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : sets its highest record with 24 products winning the internationally prest..
5DISCOVERY INC : DISCOVERY : RARE FOOTAGE OF SPERM WHALE HUNTING IN DEEP DARK OCEAN CAPTURED DURING ANIMAL PLAN..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.