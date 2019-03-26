Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Name of entity
Peet Limited ("Issuer")
ABN
56 008 665 834
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
|
1
|
+Class of +securities issued or
|
A$75,000,000
|
6.75% Fixed
|
Rate
|
Notes
|
|
to be issued
|
|
|
|
("Notes"), due 7 June 2024. The Notes are
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unsecured and unsubordinated debt securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued to professional and sophisticated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investors on 4 April 2019 by the Issuer.
|
|
2
|
Number of +securities issued or
|
|
75,000 Notes (with a denomination of A$1,000).
|
|
to be issued (if known) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
maximum
|
number which
|
may
|
|
|
|
|
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Principal
|
|
terms
|
of
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
See the Conditions section of the Information
|
|
+securities (e.g. if options,
|
Memorandum dated 26 March 2019 and the
|
|
exercise price and expiry date;
|
Pricing Supplement dated 26 March 2019. The
|
|
if partly paid +securities, the
|
Information
|
Memorandum
|
and
|
Pricing
|
|
amount outstanding
|
and
|
due
|
Supplement are attached to this announcement.
|
|
dates
|
for
|
payment;
|
if
|
|
|
|
|
|
+convertible
|
securities,
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
conversion price and dates for
|
|
|
|
|
|
conversion)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Do the +securities rank equally Yes. in all respects from the +issue
|
date with an existing +class of
|
The Notes will on and from the issue date rank
|
quoted +securities?
|
at least equally with all other unsubordinated
|
If the additional +securities do
|
and unsecured obligations of the Issuer
|
(including the simple corporate bonds issued by
|
not rank equally, please state:
|
the issuer in 2016 and 2017 - PPCHA and
|
• the date from which they do
|
PPCHB), but will rank behind any preferred and
•the extent to which they secured debt.
|
|
participate
|
for
|
the
|
next
|
The Notes confer no rights on a holder to:
|
|
dividend, (in the case of a
|
|
trust, distribution) or interest
|
(a)
|
vote at meetings of members of the
|
|
payment
|
|
|
|
|
Issuer. However, holders are entitled
|
|
• the extent to which they do
|
|
to vote on certain matters that affect
|
|
not rank equally, other than
|
|
their rights under the Trust Deed;
|
|
in relation to the next
|
(b)
|
participate in any future issue of debt
|
|
dividend,
|
distribution
|
or
|
|
securities by the Issuer; or
|
|
interest payment
|
|
|
(c)
|
otherwise participate in the profits or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
property of the Issuer, except as set
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
out in the Conditions or the Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deed (as amended) relating to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes.
|
5
|
Issue price or consideration
|
|
|
|
|
A$1,000.00 per Note.
|
6
|
Purpose of the issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The proceeds from the issue of the Notes will be
|
|
(If issued as consideration for
|
used to further diversify the Issuer's debt capital
|
|
the acquisition of assets, clearly
|
structure and to provide greater operating
|
|
identify those assets)
|
|
|
flexibility to fund investment opportunities that
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
may arise. The proceeds raised will also be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
used for ongoing corporate purposes.
|
6a
|
Is the entity an +eligible entity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
that
|
has obtained
|
security
|
|
|
|
|
holder
|
approval under
|
rule
|
|
|
|
|
7.1A?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If Yes, complete sections 6b -
|
|
|
|
|
6h in relation to the +securities
|
|
|
|
|
the subject of this Appendix 3B,
|
|
|
|
|
and comply with section 6i
|
|
|
|
|
6b
|
The date the security holder
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
resolution under rule 7.1A was
|
|
|
|
|
passed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6c
|
Number of +securities issued
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
without security holder approval
|
|
|
|
|
under rule 7.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6d
|
Number of +securities issued
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
with security
|
holder
|
approval
|
|
|
|
|
under rule 7.1A
|
|
|
|
|
6e Number of +securities issued N/A
with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
|
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
N/A
|
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
|
consideration,
|
state
|
date on
|
|
|
which valuation of consideration
|
|
|
was released to ASX Market
|
|
|
Announcements
|
|
|
6i
|
Calculate the entity's remaining
|
|
N/A
|
|
issue capacity under rule 7.1
|
|
|
and rule 7.1A - complete
|
|
|
Annexure 1 and release to ASX
|
|
|
Market Announcements
|
|
7
|
+Issue dates
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 April 2019.
8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
483,330,489
|
Fully paid ordinary
|
|
shares
|
1,000,000
|
Simple corporate
|
|
bonds - Peet Bonds -
|
|
Series 1, Tranche 1
|
|
which trade on ASX
|
|
under "PPCHA"
|
500,000
|
Simple corporate
|
|
bonds - Peet Bonds -
|
|
Series 2, Tranche 1
|
|
which are expected to
|
|
trade on ASX under
|
|
"PPCHB"
9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
1,200,000
|
Options
|
6,918,952
|
Performance rights
|
75,000
|
Notes
|
10
|
Dividend policy (in the case of a
|
N/A
|
|
trust, distribution policy) on the
|
|
|
increased capital (interests)
|
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11Is security holder approval N/A required?
12Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?
13Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
15+Record date to determine entitlements
16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
19Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations
|
20 Names of any underwriters
|
N/A
|
|
21Amount of any underwriting fee N/A or commission
22Names of any brokers to the N/A issue
23Fee or commission payable to N/A the broker to the issue
24Amount of any handling fee N/A payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
25If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
|
26
|
Date
|
entitlement
|
and
|
N/A
|
|
acceptance form and
|
offer
|
|
|
documents will be sent to
|
|
|
persons entitled
|
|
27If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
28Date rights trading will begin (if N/A applicable)
29Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)
30How do security holders sell N/A their entitlements in full through
a broker?
|
31
|
How do security holders sell part
|
N/A
|
|
of their entitlements through a
|
|
|
broker and accept for the
|
|
|
balance?
|
|
32
|
How do security holders dispose
|
|
N/A
|
|
of their entitlements (except by
|
|
|
sale through a broker)?
|
|
33
|
+Issue date
|
|
N/A
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
