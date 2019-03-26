Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13 Name of entity Peet Limited ("Issuer") ABN 56 008 665 834 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). 1 +Class of +securities issued or A$75,000,000 6.75% Fixed Rate Notes to be issued ("Notes"), due 7 June 2024. The Notes are unsecured and unsubordinated debt securities issued to professional and sophisticated investors on 4 April 2019 by the Issuer. 2 Number of +securities issued or 75,000 Notes (with a denomination of A$1,000). to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 3 Principal terms of the See the Conditions section of the Information +securities (e.g. if options, Memorandum dated 26 March 2019 and the exercise price and expiry date; Pricing Supplement dated 26 March 2019. The if partly paid +securities, the Information Memorandum and Pricing amount outstanding and due Supplement are attached to this announcement. dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

4Do the +securities rank equally Yes. in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of The Notes will on and from the issue date rank quoted +securities? at least equally with all other unsubordinated If the additional +securities do and unsecured obligations of the Issuer (including the simple corporate bonds issued by not rank equally, please state: the issuer in 2016 and 2017 - PPCHA and • the date from which they do PPCHB), but will rank behind any preferred and •the extent to which they secured debt. participate for the next The Notes confer no rights on a holder to: dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest (a) vote at meetings of members of the payment Issuer. However, holders are entitled • the extent to which they do to vote on certain matters that affect not rank equally, other than their rights under the Trust Deed; in relation to the next (b) participate in any future issue of debt dividend, distribution or securities by the Issuer; or interest payment (c) otherwise participate in the profits or property of the Issuer, except as set out in the Conditions or the Trust Deed (as amended) relating to the Notes. 5 Issue price or consideration A$1,000.00 per Note. 6 Purpose of the issue The proceeds from the issue of the Notes will be (If issued as consideration for used to further diversify the Issuer's debt capital the acquisition of assets, clearly structure and to provide greater operating identify those assets) flexibility to fund investment opportunities that may arise. The proceeds raised will also be used for ongoing corporate purposes. 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity No. that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i 6b The date the security holder N/A resolution under rule 7.1A was passed 6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1 6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2 04/03/2013

6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A N/A 6h If +securities were issued under N/A rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements 6i Calculate the entity's remaining N/A issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 7 +Issue dates 4 April 2019. Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B. 8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 483,330,489 Fully paid ordinary shares 1,000,000 Simple corporate bonds - Peet Bonds - Series 1, Tranche 1 which trade on ASX under "PPCHA" 500,000 Simple corporate bonds - Peet Bonds - Series 2, Tranche 1 which are expected to trade on ASX under "PPCHB"

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 1,200,000 Options 6,918,952 Performance rights 75,000 Notes 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a N/A trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests) Part 2 - Pro rata issue 11Is security holder approval N/A required? 12Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable? 13Ratio in which the +securities will be offered 14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates 15+Record date to determine entitlements 16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements? N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions 18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7. N/A N/A 19Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations 20 Names of any underwriters N/A 21Amount of any underwriting fee N/A or commission +See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4 04/03/2013

22Names of any brokers to the N/A issue 23Fee or commission payable to N/A the broker to the issue 24Amount of any handling fee N/A payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders 25If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the date of the meeting 26 Date entitlement and N/A acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled 27If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders 28Date rights trading will begin (if N/A applicable) 29Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable) 30How do security holders sell N/A their entitlements in full through a broker? 31 How do security holders sell part N/A of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance? 32 How do security holders dispose N/A of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)? 33 +Issue date N/A

