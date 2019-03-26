Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peet : 27 March 2019 - PPC - Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Peet Limited ("Issuer")

ABN

56 008 665 834

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or

A$75,000,000

6.75% Fixed

Rate

Notes

to be issued

("Notes"), due 7 June 2024. The Notes are

unsecured and unsubordinated debt securities

issued to professional and sophisticated

investors on 4 April 2019 by the Issuer.

2

Number of +securities issued or

75,000 Notes (with a denomination of A$1,000).

to be issued (if known) or

maximum

number which

may

be issued

3

Principal

terms

of

the

See the Conditions section of the Information

+securities (e.g. if options,

Memorandum dated 26 March 2019 and the

exercise price and expiry date;

Pricing Supplement dated 26 March 2019. The

if partly paid +securities, the

Information

Memorandum

and

Pricing

amount outstanding

and

due

Supplement are attached to this announcement.

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

4Do the +securities rank equally Yes. in all respects from the +issue

date with an existing +class of

The Notes will on and from the issue date rank

quoted +securities?

at least equally with all other unsubordinated

If the additional +securities do

and unsecured obligations of the Issuer

(including the simple corporate bonds issued by

not rank equally, please state:

the issuer in 2016 and 2017 - PPCHA and

the date from which they do

PPCHB), but will rank behind any preferred and

the extent to which they secured debt.

participate

for

the

next

The Notes confer no rights on a holder to:

dividend, (in the case of a

trust, distribution) or interest

(a)

vote at meetings of members of the

payment

Issuer. However, holders are entitled

the extent to which they do

to vote on certain matters that affect

not rank equally, other than

their rights under the Trust Deed;

in relation to the next

(b)

participate in any future issue of debt

dividend,

distribution

or

securities by the Issuer; or

interest payment

(c)

otherwise participate in the profits or

property of the Issuer, except as set

out in the Conditions or the Trust

Deed (as amended) relating to the

Notes.

5

Issue price or consideration

A$1,000.00 per Note.

6

Purpose of the issue

The proceeds from the issue of the Notes will be

(If issued as consideration for

used to further diversify the Issuer's debt capital

the acquisition of assets, clearly

structure and to provide greater operating

identify those assets)

flexibility to fund investment opportunities that

may arise. The proceeds raised will also be

used for ongoing corporate purposes.

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

No.

that

has obtained

security

holder

approval under

rule

7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b -

6h in relation to the +securities

the subject of this Appendix 3B,

and comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

N/A

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

Number of +securities issued

N/A

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued

N/A

with security

holder

approval

under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

6e Number of +securities issued N/A

with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

N/A

issue capacity under rule 7.1

and rule 7.1A - complete

Annexure 1 and release to ASX

Market Announcements

7

+Issue dates

4 April 2019.

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

483,330,489

Fully paid ordinary

shares

1,000,000

Simple corporate

bonds - Peet Bonds -

Series 1, Tranche 1

which trade on ASX

under "PPCHA"

500,000

Simple corporate

bonds - Peet Bonds -

Series 2, Tranche 1

which are expected to

trade on ASX under

"PPCHB"

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,200,000

Options

6,918,952

Performance rights

75,000

Notes

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

N/A

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval N/A required?

12Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

13Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates

15+Record date to determine entitlements

16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20 Names of any underwriters

N/A

21Amount of any underwriting fee N/A or commission

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

22Names of any brokers to the N/A issue

23Fee or commission payable to N/A the broker to the issue

24Amount of any handling fee N/A payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

25If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

26

Date

entitlement

and

N/A

acceptance form and

offer

documents will be sent to

persons entitled

27If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

28Date rights trading will begin (if N/A applicable)

29Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)

30How do security holders sell N/A their entitlements in full through

a broker?

31

How do security holders sell part

N/A

of their entitlements through a

broker and accept for the

balance?

32

How do security holders dispose

N/A

of their entitlements (except by

sale through a broker)?

33

+Issue date

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 00:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:26pKOREAN AIR LINES : shareholders vote against re-election of CEO Cho as director
RE
09:25pOil prices dip after U.S. inventory gain
RE
09:25pSECUREWORKS : Accelerating Your Path to Security Maturity
PU
09:21pApple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
RE
09:20pNEC : Big Data Solution ready for trial at Medco Power plant
PU
09:20pIRC : Announcements and Notices - Both Ends of the Amur River Bridge Connected
PU
09:16pNTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO to Further Expand 5G Trials with Overseas Partners
BU
09:15pST BARBARA : Appendix 3B
PU
09:11pCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to buy budget airline HK Express from HNA for $628 million
RE
09:10pVENTNOR RESOURCES : Silica Sand Processing Plant Design and Costs
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
397% of Asian Theme Park Visitors Ready to Spend More with Right App
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : sets its highest record with 24 products winning the internationally prest..
5DISCOVERY INC : DISCOVERY : RARE FOOTAGE OF SPERM WHALE HUNTING IN DEEP DARK OCEAN CAPTURED DURING ANIMAL PLAN..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.