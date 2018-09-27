Peet : 27 September 2018 - PPC - Appendix 3D - Changes relating to buy-back

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Name of entity

Peet Limited

Date that an Appendix 3C or the last Appendix 3D was given to ASX: Thursday, 23 August 2018

Information about the change

ABN 56 008 665 834

On-market buy-back

Column 1 (Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D) Column 2 (Details of change to buy-back proposals)

Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf

UBS Securities Australia Limited

Period of buy-back: From 10 October 2018 to 22 August 2019. Peet reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

Reason for change

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Company secretary

Date: 27 September 2018

Dom Scafetta

