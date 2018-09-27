Log in
Peet : 27 September 2018 - PPC - Appendix 3D - Changes relating to buy-back

09/27/2018 | 06:01am CEST

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

Peet LimitedWe (the entity) give ASX the following information.

1

Date that an Appendix 3C or the Thursday, 23 August 2018 last Appendix 3D was given to

ASX

Information about the change

ABN/ARSN 56 008 665 834

Complete each item for which there has been a change and items 9 and 10.

On-market buy-back

Column 1

(Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D)

Column 2

(Details of change to buy-back proposals)

Rule 3.8A

  • 2 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf

  • 3 Deleted 30/9/2001.

  • 4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number

    Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.

To be advised to ASX in an Appendix 3D prior to commencement of the on-market buy-back.

UBS Securities Australia Limited

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D Page 1

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Column 1

(Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D)

Column 2

(Details of change to buy-back proposals)

  • 5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back

  • 6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention

    Ending within 12 months of the date of this announcement.

    Peet reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

    Period of buy-back:

    From 10 October 2018 to 22 August 2019.

    Peet reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

  • 7 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

All buy-backs

  • 8 Any other change

  • 9 Reason for change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3D Page 2

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

10

Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

................................................. Company secretary

Date: 27 September 2018

Print name:

Dom Scafetta == == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D Page 3

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 04:00:02 UTC
