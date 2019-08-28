Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peet : 29 August 2019 - Dividend/Distribution - PPC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:26pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PEET LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

PPC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 29, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.03000000

Ex Date

Wednesday September 18, 2019

Record Date

Thursday September 19, 2019

Payment Date

Monday October 7, 2019

Additional Information

DRP remains deactivated.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

PEET LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

008665834

ACN

1.3

ASX issuer code

PPC

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 29, 2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

1.6 ASX +Security Code

PPC

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday September 19, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday September 18, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday October 7, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.03000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment

Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution? No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.03000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.03000000

0.0000 %

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

DRP remains deactivated.

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 00:25:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:51pFORTINET : FortiOS and SSL Vulnerabilities
PU
08:51pChina Mengniu Dairy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 33% on Year, Lifted by Higher Sales
DJ
08:46pSTARPHARMA : Positive results with Targeted DEP® using antibody fragment in human ovarian cancer model
PU
08:46pDELTA AIR LINES : Dorian upgraded to hurricane status, Delta adds St. Thomas to waiver (Article)
PU
08:45pOil prices hold gains after U.S. inventory drawdown
RE
08:45pLEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on August 30, 2019
PR
08:41pTHOR MINING : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
08:37pHARTE GOLD : Accelerates Plan To Bolster Management and Provides Financing Update
AQ
08:36pHONGHUA : Revenue Increases Rapidly; Hits Record High Since 2016
AQ
08:36pBANK OF JAPAN : Average Contract Interest Rates on Loans and Discounts (July) 
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BOOST BIOFUEL DEMAND SOON: U.S. agriculture secretary
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
3VIVO CANNABIS INC : VIVO CANNABIS : trade; Reports Q2 2019 Financial and Operating Results
4MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC : MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES : Extends Expiry Date of Share Purchase Warrants
5GENERAL MOLY, INC. : GENERAL MOLY : Announces Engagement of King & Spalding to Pursue Available Remedies Under..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group