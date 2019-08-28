NO. OF

NO. OF

NO. OF

NO. OF

NO. OF

NO. OF

NO. OF

Peet manages a broad property portfolio, encompassing 49,400 lots across 48 projects

Diversified land bank

strategically located in growth corridors of major cities in every mainland state and territory of Australia

Range of product type

appealing to all buyer segments with a core focus on first home

buyers

Majority of Peet's estates offering

land, starting at $180,000 / lot

FY19 RESULTS | AUGUST 2019 | 5