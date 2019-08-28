FY19 RESULTS
PRESENTATION
29 AUGUST 2019
OVERVIEW
FY 2019 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
Financial
REVENUE
$262.9m 13%
EPS
9.8cps 2%
NTA
per security
$1.20 2%
EBITDA
margin of
33%
DPS
FY19 fully franked
5.0cps
GEARING
24.6%
OPERATING
PROFIT AFTER
TAX
$47.5m
ROCE
11.8%
DEBT1,2
$225m
Operational
1,257
land lots under contract with a value of $336m
2,629
Total lots settled
c.65%
Of entire land bank under development
NOTES:
-
Excludes debt of syndicates consolidated under AASB10
-
Excluding transaction costs
WHO WE ARE
CAPITAL LITE FUNDS MANAGEMENT MODEL
• Property development company established in 1895
• Listed on the ASX in 2004
• Australia's largest listed 'pure play' residential property developer
• Employs approximately 240 people
• Manages a broad property portfolio,
encompassing about 48 projects encompassing more than 49,400 lots across the country
• Focused on acquisition, development and marketing of residential land, completed homes, townhouses and apartments
• Unique funding model: combination of company-owned developments and capital efficient Funds Management and JVs
NATIONAL REACH
EXPANDING PORTFOLIO ACROSS COUNTRY
|
|
NO. OF
|
|
NO. OF
|
|
|
NO. OF
|
|
|
|
|
WA
|
PROJECTS
|
VIC
|
PROJECTS
|
NSW
|
PROJECTS
|
19
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NO. OF
|
|
NO. OF
|
|
|
NO. OF
|
|
|
|
|
QLD
|
PROJECTS
|
ACT
|
PROJECTS
|
SA
|
|
PROJECTS
|
11
|
2
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49,413
LOTS
$14.5bn
END-VALUE
48
PROJECTS
NATIONALLY
Peet manages a broad property portfolio, encompassing 49,400 lots across 48 projects
Diversified land bank
strategically located in growth corridors of major cities in every mainland state and territory of Australia
Range of product type
appealing to all buyer segments with a core focus on first home
buyers
Majority of Peet's estates offering
land, starting at $180,000 / lot
