Peet : 29 August 2019 - FY19 Results Presentation

0
08/28/2019 | 08:26pm EDT

FY19 RESULTS

PRESENTATION

29 AUGUST 2019

1

OVERVIEW

2

FY19 RESULTS | AUGUST 2019 | 2

FY 2019 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

Financial

REVENUE

$262.9m 13%

EPS

9.8cps 2%

NTA

per security

$1.20 2%

EBITDA

margin of

33%

DPS

FY19 fully franked

5.0cps

GEARING

24.6%

1%

-%

Up5.6X%

OPERATING

PROFIT AFTER

TAX

$47.5m

ROCE

11.8%

DEBT1,2

$225m

3%

2.9%

12.5%

Operational

1,257

land lots under contract with a value of $336m

2,629

Total lots settled

c.65%

Of entire land bank under development

NOTES:

  1. Excludes debt of syndicates consolidated under AASB10
  2. Excluding transaction costs

FY19 RESULTS | AUGUST 2019 | 3

WHO WE ARE

CAPITAL LITE FUNDS MANAGEMENT MODEL

Property development company established in 1895

Listed on the ASX in 2004

Australia's largest listed 'pure play' residential property developer

Employs approximately 240 people

Manages a broad property portfolio,

encompassing about 48 projects encompassing more than 49,400 lots across the country

Focused on acquisition, development and marketing of residential land, completed homes, townhouses and apartments

Unique funding model: combination of company-owned developments and capital efficient Funds Management and JVs

FY19 RESULTS | AUGUST 2019 | 4

NATIONAL REACH

EXPANDING PORTFOLIO ACROSS COUNTRY

NO. OF

NT

PROJECTS

1

NO. OF

NO. OF

NO. OF

WA

PROJECTS

VIC

PROJECTS

NSW

PROJECTS

19

9

2

NO. OF

NO. OF

NO. OF

QLD

PROJECTS

ACT

PROJECTS

SA

PROJECTS

11

2

4

49,413

LOTS

$14.5bn

END-VALUE

48

PROJECTS

NATIONALLY

Peet manages a broad property portfolio, encompassing 49,400 lots across 48 projects

Diversified land bank

strategically located in growth corridors of major cities in every mainland state and territory of Australia

Range of product type

appealing to all buyer segments with a core focus on first home

buyers

Majority of Peet's estates offering

land, starting at $180,000 / lot

FY19 RESULTS | AUGUST 2019 | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 00:25:06 UTC
