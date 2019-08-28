5. Further disclosures
Refer to the table below for further disclosures required under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A:
|
ASX
|
Requirement
|
Cross reference
|
4E
|
|
|
item:
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the reporting period
|
Refer to Section 1 above.
|
2
|
Results for announcement to the market
|
Refer to Section 2 above.
|
3
|
Statement of financial performance and notes
|
Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income in the attached Financial
|
|
|
Report.
|
4
|
Statement of financial position and notes
|
Refer to the Consolidated Balance Sheet in the attached
|
|
|
Financial Report.
|
5
|
Statement of cash flows and notes
|
Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows in the
|
|
|
attached Financial Report.
|
6
|
Dividends per security
|
Refer to Section 3 above.
|
7
|
Dividend reinvestment plan
|
Refer to Section 3 above.
|
8
|
Statement of retained earnings
|
Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity in
|
|
|
the attached Financial Report.
|
9
|
Net tangible assets per security
|
Refer to Section 4 above.
|
10
|
Details of entities over which control was gained or lost during
|
Refer to Note 10 and Note 24 in the attached Financial Report.
|
|
the year
|
|
11
|
Details of associates and joint ventures
|
Refer to Note 10 in the attached Financial Report.
|
12
|
Other significant information
|
Refer Directors' Report and Financial Report.
|
13
|
Foreign entities
|
Not applicable.
|
14
|
Commentary on results
|
Refer to Note 3 of the attached Directors' Report.
|
15-17
|
Audit
|
Refer to Section 1 above.