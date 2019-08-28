Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peet : 29 August 2019 - PPC - 2019 Appendix 4E and Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:26pm EDT

Appendix 4E

Preliminary Financial Report under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A for the year ended 30 June 2019

1. Details of the reporting period

This preliminary financial report under ASX listing rule 4.3A covers Peet Limited and its controlled entities ("the Group") and is based on the attached audited Financial Report.

2. Results for announcement to the market

2019

2018

Change

$'000

$'000

Revenue

249,545

287,619

(13%)

Net profit after tax1

47,549

49,112

(3%)

Operating profit after tax2

47,549

49,112

(3%)

Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents)

9.79

10.02

(2%)

1

2

Net profit after tax means statutory profit measured in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, attributable to the owners of Peet Limited.

Operating profit is a non-IFRS measure that is determined to present the ongoing activities of the Group in a way that reflects its operating performance. Operating profit excludes unrealised fair value gains/(losses) arising from the effect of revaluing assets and liabilities and adjustments for realised transactions outside the core ongoing business activities.

3. Dividends per security

2019

2018

Change

Cents

Cents

Interim dividend

2.00

2.00

-

Final dividend

3.00

3.00

-

Subsequent to 30 June 2019, the Directors have declared a final fully franked dividend of 3.00 cents per share in respect to the year ended 30 June 2019. The dividend is to be paid on Monday, 7 October 2019, with a record date of Thursday, 19 September 2019.

The Directors have resolved to keep the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan deactivated.

4.

Net tangible assets per security

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Net assets

559,951

551,443

less Intangible assets

(5,704)

(6,087)

add back Deferred tax liabilities, net

24,213

32,844

Net tangible assets

578,460

578,200

Ordinary shares (number - thousands)

483,300

489,981

Net tangible assets per security - book value

$1.20

$1.18

Peet Limited Financial Report

1

Appendix 4E

5. Further disclosures

Refer to the table below for further disclosures required under ASX Listing Rule 4.3A:

ASX

Requirement

Cross reference

4E

item:

1

Details of the reporting period

Refer to Section 1 above.

2

Results for announcement to the market

Refer to Section 2 above.

3

Statement of financial performance and notes

Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and

Other Comprehensive Income in the attached Financial

Report.

4

Statement of financial position and notes

Refer to the Consolidated Balance Sheet in the attached

Financial Report.

5

Statement of cash flows and notes

Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows in the

attached Financial Report.

6

Dividends per security

Refer to Section 3 above.

7

Dividend reinvestment plan

Refer to Section 3 above.

8

Statement of retained earnings

Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity in

the attached Financial Report.

9

Net tangible assets per security

Refer to Section 4 above.

10

Details of entities over which control was gained or lost during

Refer to Note 10 and Note 24 in the attached Financial Report.

the year

11

Details of associates and joint ventures

Refer to Note 10 in the attached Financial Report.

12

Other significant information

Refer Directors' Report and Financial Report.

13

Foreign entities

Not applicable.

14

Commentary on results

Refer to Note 3 of the attached Directors' Report.

15-17

Audit

Refer to Section 1 above.

Peet Limited Financial Report

2

FINANCIAL REPORT

30 JUNE 2019

CONTENTS

Directors' Report

1

Auditor's Independence Declaration

23

Corporate Governance Statement

24

Financial Report

25

Directors' Declaration

63

Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of Peet Limited

64

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 00:25:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:51pFORTINET : FortiOS and SSL Vulnerabilities
PU
08:51pChina Mengniu Dairy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 33% on Year, Lifted by Higher Sales
DJ
08:46pSTARPHARMA : Positive results with Targeted DEP® using antibody fragment in human ovarian cancer model
PU
08:46pDELTA AIR LINES : Dorian upgraded to hurricane status, Delta adds St. Thomas to waiver (Article)
PU
08:45pOil prices hold gains after U.S. inventory drawdown
RE
08:45pLEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on August 30, 2019
PR
08:41pTHOR MINING : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
08:37pHARTE GOLD : Accelerates Plan To Bolster Management and Provides Financing Update
AQ
08:36pHONGHUA : Revenue Increases Rapidly; Hits Record High Since 2016
AQ
08:36pBANK OF JAPAN : Average Contract Interest Rates on Loans and Discounts (July) 
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BOOST BIOFUEL DEMAND SOON: U.S. agriculture secretary
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
3VIVO CANNABIS INC : VIVO CANNABIS : trade; Reports Q2 2019 Financial and Operating Results
4MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC : MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES : Extends Expiry Date of Share Purchase Warrants
5GENERAL MOLY, INC. : GENERAL MOLY : Announces Engagement of King & Spalding to Pursue Available Remedies Under..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group