Peet : 8 March 2019 - PPC - Form 484 - Change to Company Details

03/08/2019 | 02:14am EST

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

PEET LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

008 665 834

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 9EAA13666

Lodgement date/time: 08-03-2019 17:15:22 Reference Id: 123429356

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

FRUVALL,ANDREW

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

40276

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name

DOMENICO SCAFETTA

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed 08-03-2019

Form 484 - Change to company details PEET LIMITEDACN008 665 834

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares cancelled

Amount paid (cash or otherwise)

ORD

100000

96598.82

Earliest Date of cancellation

01-03-2019

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code

Full title if not standard

Total number of shares

Total amount paid on these shares

Total amount unpaid on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

483440489

386357928.97

0.00

Earliest date of change

01-03-2019

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 07:13:09 UTC
Advertisement

