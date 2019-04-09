Log in
Peet : 9 April 2019 - PPC - Interest Payment - PPCHB

0
04/09/2019 | 01:23am EDT

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PEET LIMITED

Security on which the Interest Payment will be paid

PPCHB - SIMPLE BOND 3-BBSW+4.65%05-10-22

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 9, 2019

Interest Payment Amount

AUD 1.5906

Ex Date

Wednesday June 26, 2019

Record Date

Thursday June 27, 2019

Payment Date

Friday July 5, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

PEET LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

56008665834

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

PPC

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 9, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code for Interest Payment

PPCHB

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

ASX +Security Description

SIMPLE BOND 3-BBSW+4.65%05-10-22

Part 2A - Interest period dates and interest payment details

Interest Rate Calendar Type

Rule 7(2), 7 calendar day

2A.1

Payment date

2A.2

+Record Date

Friday July 5, 2019

Thursday June 27, 2019

2A.3

Ex-Date

2A.4

First day of payment period

Wednesday June 26, 2019

Friday April 5, 2019

2A.5

Last day of payment period

2A.6

Number of days in the payment period

Thursday July 4, 2019

91

2A.7

Interest rate expressed as a per annum rate

2A.8

Interest rate pro-rated for the number of

days in the payment period

6.379900 %

1.590600 %

2A.9 Currency in which the interest payment is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.10 Interest payment amount per +security

AUD 1.59060000

2A.10(i) Comment on how the interest payment amount per security is calculated

Interest = Interest Rate x Face Value x Day Count Fraction

2A.11 Are any of the below approvals required for the interest payment before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the interest payment.

No

2A.12 Is the interest payment franked?

No

2A.13 Is the interest payment payable in the form of +securities rather than cash?

No

2A.14 Does the entity have arrangements relating to currency in which the interest payment is paid to security holders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

2A.15 Is there a principal amount payment component payable?

No

Part 3 - Floating rate +securities - details of interest rate applicable to the payment notified in

Part 2A

3.1 Date interest rate is set

Friday April 5, 2019

3.2 Comments on how the date that interest rate is set is determined

As per the terms of the replacement Offer Specific Prospectus dated 22 June 2017.

3.3 Interest base rate

1.7299 %

3.4 Comments on how interest base rate is set

90-Day BBSW rate as at 11.00am on the date the interest rate is set.

3.5 Interest margin

4.6500 %

3.6 Comments on how interest margin is set

As per the terms of the replacement Offer Specific Prospectus dated 22 June 2017.

3.7 Any other rate/multiplier used in calculating interest rate

%

3.8Comments on how other rate used in calculating interest rate is set

3.9Total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate

6.3799 %

3.10 Comment on how the total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate is set

Part 4 - Further information

4.1Please provide any further information applicable to this payment

4.2URL link to a copy of the prospectus/PDS or further information about the +security

http://www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series2-Tranche1

4.3 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

Disclaimer

Peet Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 05:22:02 UTC
