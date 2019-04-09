Notification of interest payment & interest rate change
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PEET LIMITED
Security on which the Interest Payment will be paid
PPCHB - SIMPLE BOND 3-BBSW+4.65%05-10-22
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday April 9, 2019
Interest Payment Amount
AUD 1.5906
Ex Date
Wednesday June 26, 2019
Record Date
Thursday June 27, 2019
Payment Date
Friday July 5, 2019
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
|
1.1
|
Name of +Entity
|
|
PEET LIMITED
|
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
|
56008665834
|
ABN
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
PPC
|
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday April 9, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code for Interest Payment
PPCHB
|
|
ASX +Security Description
SIMPLE BOND 3-BBSW+4.65%05-10-22
Part 2A - Interest period dates and interest payment details
Interest Rate Calendar Type
Rule 7(2), 7 calendar day
|
2A.1
|
Payment date
|
2A.2
|
+Record Date
|
Friday July 5, 2019
|
Thursday June 27, 2019
|
2A.3
|
Ex-Date
|
2A.4
|
First day of payment period
|
Wednesday June 26, 2019
|
Friday April 5, 2019
|
2A.5
|
Last day of payment period
|
2A.6
|
Number of days in the payment period
|
Thursday July 4, 2019
|
91
|
|
2A.7
|
Interest rate expressed as a per annum rate
|
2A.8
|
Interest rate pro-rated for the number of
|
|
|
days in the payment period
6.379900 %
1.590600 %
2A.9 Currency in which the interest payment is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.10 Interest payment amount per +security
AUD 1.59060000
2A.10(i) Comment on how the interest payment amount per security is calculated
Interest = Interest Rate x Face Value x Day Count Fraction
2A.11 Are any of the below approvals required for the interest payment before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the interest payment.
No
2A.12 Is the interest payment franked?
No
2A.13 Is the interest payment payable in the form of +securities rather than cash?
No
2A.14 Does the entity have arrangements relating to currency in which the interest payment is paid to security holders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
|
|
2A.15 Is there a principal amount payment component payable?
No
Part 3 - Floating rate +securities - details of interest rate applicable to the payment notified in
Part 2A
3.1 Date interest rate is set
Friday April 5, 2019
3.2 Comments on how the date that interest rate is set is determined
As per the terms of the replacement Offer Specific Prospectus dated 22 June 2017.
3.3 Interest base rate
1.7299 %
3.4 Comments on how interest base rate is set
90-Day BBSW rate as at 11.00am on the date the interest rate is set.
3.5 Interest margin
4.6500 %
3.6 Comments on how interest margin is set
As per the terms of the replacement Offer Specific Prospectus dated 22 June 2017.
3.7 Any other rate/multiplier used in calculating interest rate
%
3.8Comments on how other rate used in calculating interest rate is set
3.9Total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate
6.3799 %
3.10 Comment on how the total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate is set
Part 4 - Further information
4.1Please provide any further information applicable to this payment
4.2URL link to a copy of the prospectus/PDS or further information about the +security
http://www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series2-Tranche1
4.3 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
|
|
|
|
