1.5 Date of this announcement

1.4 The announcement is

Name of +Entity

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Date of this announcement

Security on which the Interest Payment will be paid

2A.14 Does the entity have arrangements relating to currency in which the interest payment is paid to security holders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

2A.13 Is the interest payment payable in the form of +securities rather than cash?

2A.12 Is the interest payment franked?

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the interest payment.

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

2A.11 Are any of the below approvals required for the interest payment before business day 0 of the timetable?

2A.10(i) Comment on how the interest payment amount per security is calculated

2A.9 Currency in which the interest payment is made ("primary currency")

days in the payment period

Interest rate pro-rated for the number of

Interest rate expressed as a per annum rate

Number of days in the payment period

Last day of payment period

First day of payment period

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change

2A.15 Is there a principal amount payment component payable?

No

Part 3 - Floating rate +securities - details of interest rate applicable to the payment notified in

Part 2A

3.1 Date interest rate is set

Friday April 5, 2019

3.2 Comments on how the date that interest rate is set is determined

As per the terms of the replacement Offer Specific Prospectus dated 22 June 2017.

3.3 Interest base rate

1.7299 %

3.4 Comments on how interest base rate is set

90-Day BBSW rate as at 11.00am on the date the interest rate is set.

3.5 Interest margin

4.6500 %

3.6 Comments on how interest margin is set

As per the terms of the replacement Offer Specific Prospectus dated 22 June 2017.

3.7 Any other rate/multiplier used in calculating interest rate

%

3.8Comments on how other rate used in calculating interest rate is set

3.9Total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate

6.3799 %

3.10 Comment on how the total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate is set

Part 4 - Further information

4.1Please provide any further information applicable to this payment

4.2URL link to a copy of the prospectus/PDS or further information about the +security

http://www.peet.com.au/PeetBonds-Series2-Tranche1

4.3 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary