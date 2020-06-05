Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pegasus Development AG: Green Light for Multiple Production Sites Worldwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 03:28am EDT

Announcement: Expansion of the Pegastril-Nuevo production facility

Under the leadership of board member Roberto Spano, the management of Pegasus Development AG has decided to further expand Pegastril-Nuevo production facilities. New production facilities will be set up at several locations across the world and the site in Turkey is being expanded. These investments will also create new jobs.

The takeover and expansion of the following production facilities are planned in all 20 countries of Latin America, as well as France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Angola, Mauritius, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde, São Tome, and Mongolia.

The demand for disinfectants has skyrocketed as a result of the coronavirus. Especially high revenues are expected from products which are based on vegetable surfactants and are alcohol-free, such as Nuevo. This was the decisive factor in the management's decision to further expand the quantity and range of Nuevo products.

Pegasus Development AG promptly secured the exclusive rights by investing in Nuevo, thereby developing the Pegastril-Nuevo brand. You can find more information about the products at: www.pegastrilnuevo.ch. With new technologies and innovative ideas, Pegastril-Nuevo is working to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus and any future pandemics. Among other things, disinfection booths have been developed that can spray the whole body with disinfectant within a few seconds. These cabins are primarily intended for use at airports, train stations, and public places. A single tank of disinfectant would be enough to disinfect 10,000 people, each taking ten to twenty seconds to treat.

Pegastril-Nuevo already supplies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Nigeria in addition to the European countries.

In future, virus protection will be the top priority in all business areas. It is becoming obvious that every restaurant and shopping centre will be required to place such a disinfectant cabin at its entrance. This is the precisely where revenue is expected to grow in the future. The cabins will allow brick & mortar shops to remain competitive against e-commerce sites.

This will open up an immense market for Pegasus Development AG that promises tremendous growth.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:58aUPDATE1 : Bomb threat made against ad agency Dentsu's Tokyo headquarters
AQ
03:58aAustralia shakes up foreign investment laws for national security
RE
03:56aFACEBOOK : China says social media firms should not selectively create obstacles for media
RE
03:56aHOLLAND COLOURS : Remuneration Policy Board of Management (English)
PU
03:56aWAYSTREAM PUBL : signs agreement with NOTE AB for manufacturing in Sweden
PU
03:56aResults of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on June 05, 2020
PU
03:56aAKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PUBL : vacancy rate decreased in May
AQ
03:55aWORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY : Carrefour Has Set a New Target to Decarbonize Its Business and Aims to Reduce the CO2 Emissions of the Products Sold in Its Stores by 20 Megatons By 2030
BU
03:55aKRONES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:55aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
4Asian stocks set for best weekly gain in nine years, U.S. jobs eyed
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Global airlines add flights; U.S. carriers target the great outdoors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group