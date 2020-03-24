Log in
Pegasus Development AG: Partnership With UK-Based Chemical Company Nuevo

03/24/2020 | 03:48am EDT

Backing the right horse in crisis times: A forward-looking partnership between Pegasus Development AG and the UK-based chemical company Nuevo

Restaurants and coffee shops are closed. The doors of shopping centres and shops remain closed. Most of the production facilities are at standstill or have gone into short-time working. In short: the economy has ground to a halt.

However, there are a number of industries that are benefiting strongly from the corona crisis. The current high demand for disinfectants plays into the cards of chemical, pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It is precisely these companies that have seen an enormous sales boom in recent weeks. Due to the enormous demand, most of the companies in this industry now have the problem to keep up their production. Gradually, all companies in the sector are running out of ethanol reserves. Due to the explosive demand, this raw material is currently very difficult to obtain, and even when it can be, it is extremely expensive.

This is a problem that the UK-based chemical company NUEVO does not have, because their disinfectants are based on vegetable surfactants rather than alcohol. Thus, the company is not only able to maintain its production, but is also planning to expand its production facilities together with its new financially strong partner Pegasus Development AG on the back of the ever-increasing demand.

Pegasus Development AG has not only secured the trademark rights but also 100% of the distribution rights of Nuevo. It is a new division for the Swiss investment company. Roberto Spano, Member of the Board of Directors, commented on the venture as follows: "With our worldwide network and many years of experience in logistics and transport, we are not only meeting the high demand, but are also remaining true to our aspiration to promote continuous growth. Every crisis presents opportunities. As Pegasus Development AG, we have made it our business to recognise these opportunities and, together with our partners and investors, to take advantage of every market situation to generate profits."

It seems as if Pegasus Development AG has backed the right horse again. A horse with wings.


© Business Wire 2020
