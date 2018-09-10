Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pegasus Entertainment : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 11:42am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Transmit Entertainment Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1326)

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Transmit Entertainment Limited (the ''Company'', and its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 21 September 2018 for the purpose of considering and approving the final results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2018 and the recommendation of a final dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

Transmit Entertainment Limited

Zhang Liang Johnson

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) three executive Directors, namely Mr. ZHANG Liang Johnson (Chairman); Mr. LEE Hin Kwong Patrick and Mr. WONG Pak Ming; and (ii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. WANG Bo, Mr. XIANG Feng and Mr. CHANG Eric Jackson.

Disclaimer

Pegasus Entertainment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 09:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:14pASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:14pAMERINAC HOLDING CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
12:14pPOLARITYTE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
12:13pTSR : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
12:13pBIOSOLAR INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:13pPARALLAX HEALTH SCIENCES : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:13pALTABA INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:13pADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:13pNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - CYBG PLC
PR
12:12pADVANCE RESIDENCE INVESTMENT : Uploaded Brief Summary of Kessan Tanshin for the 16th Fiscal Period
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Plastic packaging group RPC lifted by private equity bid talks
2CONICO LTD : CONICO : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
3ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Recent Nordic Scandals Involving ING Bank and Danske Bank Underscore the European Unio..
4SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : Sirius Minerals Plc - Procurement and capital estimate update
5HITACHI, LTD. : HITACHI : ties up with IT giant Tencent on infrastructure development

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.