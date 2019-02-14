Log in
Pegasus Entertainment : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

02/14/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Transmit Entertainment Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1326)

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Transmit Entertainment Limited (the ''Company'', and its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 27 February 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 31 December 2018 and the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

Transmit Entertainment Limited

Zhang Liang, Johnson Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) four Executive Directors, namely Mr. ZHANG Liang, Johnson (Chairman), Ms. ZHAO Wenzhu, Mr. LEE Hin Kwong, Patrick and Mr. WONG Pak Ming; and (ii) three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. WANG Bo, Mr. XIANG Feng and Mr. CHANG Eric Jackson.

Pegasus Entertainment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 04:11:02 UTC
