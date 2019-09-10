|
Pegasus Entertainment : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction in Relation to the Acquisition of 60% Equity Interest in the Target Company
Transmit Entertainment Limited
傳 遞 娛 樂 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1326)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 60%
EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY
THE AGREEMENTS
On 10 September 2019, Guangzhou Daide, a subsidiary of the Company, the Sellers and the Target Company entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which Guangzhou Daide conditionally agreed to acquire, and Seller One and Seller Three conditionally agreed to sell, the Sale Interests representing 60% equity interest in the Target Company, at an aggregate consideration of RMB96,000,000 and Seller Two and Seller Four agreed to grant the Call Option to Guangzhou Daide for purchasing the remaining 40% equity interest in the Target Company.
On the same day, Guangzhou Daide, the Sellers and the Target Company also entered into the Profit Guarantee Agreement, pursuant to which subject to Completion, Seller Two and Seller Four undertake to Guangzhou Daide that the Aggregated Profit for the Profit Guarantee Period shall be no less than RMB70,000,000.
Upon Completion, the Target Company will become a subsidiary of Guangzhou Daide and its financial results will be consolidated into the financial results of the Company. The Target Company will become a subsidiary of the Company.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one or more applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition exceed 5% and all of them are less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
THE AGREEMENTS
Equity Transfer Agreement
Date:
10 September 2019
Parties:
(1)
Guangzhou Daide, as the purchaser;
(2)
the Sellers; and
(3)
the Target Company
To the best of the Director's knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the date of this announcement, each of the Sellers, the Target Company and their respective ultimate beneficial owners is an Independent Third Party.
Subject Matter
Pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement, Guangzhou Daide conditionally agreed to acquire and Seller One and Seller Three conditionally agreed to sell the Sale Interests, representing 60% equity interest in the Target Company.
Consideration
The Consideration is RMB96,000,000 and shall be paid by Guangzhou Daide in the following manner:
RMB23,520,000 (representing the consideration for the 14.7% equity interest in the Target Company held by Seller One) shall be paid to Seller One within 10 Business Days of the signing of the Equity Transfer Agreement;
subject to the fulfillment or the waiver of the conditions precedent (as the case may be) and Completion, RMB24,480,000 (representing the consideration for the 15.3% equity interest in the Target Company held by Seller Three) shall be paid to Seller Three on or before 31 March 2020; and
subject to the fulfillment or the waiver of the conditions precedent (as the case may be) and Completion, RMB48,000,000 being the remaining balance of the Consideration (representing the consideration for the 30% equity interest in the Target Company held by Seller Three) shall be paid to Seller Three on or before 31 December 2020.
The Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between Guangzhou Daide, the Sellers and the Target Company taking into account, among other things:
the profit guarantee provided by Seller Two and Seller Four to Guangzhou Daide under the Profit Guarantee Agreement;
the business development and future prospect of the Target Company; and
the estimated value of 100% equity interest in the Target Company as at 30 June 2019 of approximately RMB164,000,000, based on the latest valuation report prepared under the market approach by an independent valuer engaged by the Company with reference to the China valuation standards* (國內資產評估準則) (the "Valuations").
The Consideration will be funded by the internal resources of the Company and/or shareholder's loan.
Conditions precedent
Completion is subject to the following conditions precedent being fulfilled or waived (as the case may be) on or before the Long Stop Date:
each of Seller Two and Seller Four having provided a written statement waiving its right of first refusal with respect to the Sale Interests;
the shareholder of Seller Three having approved the transfer of Sale Interests to Guangzhou Daide;
the registered capital of the Sale Interests having been fully contributed;
each party of the Equity Transfer Agreement having obtained all necessary approval and consent regarding the transfer of the Sale Interests;
nothing having happened that will cause any material adverse change to the financial, business, assets, sales and profits of the Target Company from the signing of the Equity Transfer Agreement to the Completion Date;
the Equity Transfer Agreement having been duly signed and becoming effective; and
the representation, warranties and undertakings made by the parties remaining true and accurate from the signing of the Equity Transfer Agreement to the Completion Date.
Guangzhou Daide may waive (in whole or in part) any of the conditions above in its absolute discretion at any time on or before the Long Stop Date. If any of the above conditions has not been fulfilled or waived by Guangzhou Daide (as the case may be) on or before the Long Stop Date, the Equity Transfer Agreement may be terminated by Guangzhou Daide with no further effect, except for certain surviving provisions and any liability in respect of any antecedent breach. Seller One and Seller Three shall return all of the consideration paid by Guangzhou Daide within one Business days after such termination.
As at the date of this announcement, save as condition (3), the other conditions above have been fulfilled.
Completion
Within 30 days after the fulfillment (or waiver, where applicable) of the conditions precedent, Completion shall take place on the date on which the Sale Interests shall be registered under the name of Guangzhou Daide with the relevant administration for industry and commerce bureau.
Call option
Pursuant to the Equity Transfer Agreement, Seller Two and Seller Four agreed to grant Guangzhou Daide the Call Option to purchase the remaining 40% equity interest in the Target Company (the "Second Share Transfer"). Guangzhou Daide has its sole and absolute discretion to exercise the Call Option anytime within two months after the issuance of the 2022 audit report of the Target Company for determining the Aggregated Profit. No premium is payable for the grant of the Call Option.
Profit Guarantee Agreement
On the date of the Equity Transfer Agreement, the parties to the Equity Transfer Agreement also entered into the Profit Guarantee Agreement.
Pursuant to the Profit Guarantee Agreement, subject to Completion, Seller Two and Seller Four undertake to Guangzhou Daide that the Aggregated Profit for the Profit Guarantee Period shall be no less than RMB70,000,000. Guangzhou Daide is entitled to appoint an auditor to conduct an auditing for the Target Company during the Profit Guarantee Period. The audit report of the Target Company for determining the Aggregated Profit shall be prepared based on Hong Kong GAAP and shall be issued within four months after the ending of each financial year during the Profit Guarantee Period.
In the event that the Aggregated Profit is less than RMB70,000,000, Seller Two and Seller Four shall severally and jointly pay the shortfall cash amount to Guangzhou Daide within five Business Days upon receiving the shortfall amount notice from Guangzhou Daide.
If the Aggregated Profit is equivalent to or more than RMB70,000,000, the consideration for the Second Share Transfer is RMB80,000,000.
