Pegasus Entertainment : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction in Relation to the Acquisition of 60% Equity Interest in the Target Company

Transmit Entertainment Limited

傳 遞 娛 樂 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1326)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 60%

EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY

THE AGREEMENTS

On 10 September 2019, Guangzhou Daide, a subsidiary of the Company, the Sellers and the Target Company entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which Guangzhou Daide conditionally agreed to acquire, and Seller One and Seller Three conditionally agreed to sell, the Sale Interests representing 60% equity interest in the Target Company, at an aggregate consideration of RMB96,000,000 and Seller Two and Seller Four agreed to grant the Call Option to Guangzhou Daide for purchasing the remaining 40% equity interest in the Target Company.

On the same day, Guangzhou Daide, the Sellers and the Target Company also entered into the Profit Guarantee Agreement, pursuant to which subject to Completion, Seller Two and Seller Four undertake to Guangzhou Daide that the Aggregated Profit for the Profit Guarantee Period shall be no less than RMB70,000,000.