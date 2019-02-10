Pegasus Entertainment : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Transmit Entertainment Limited 傳 遞 娛 樂 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1326)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Transmit Entertainment Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review by Board on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 31 December 2018 (the ''Period''), the Group is expected to record a net profit of approximately HK$40,000,000 to HK$50,000,000 for the Period as compared to a loss attributable to owners of the Company of approximately HK$28,898,000 for the corresponding period in 2017.

Based on the information currently available to the Board and the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Period, the turnaround of the Group's results is mainly caused by (i) the profit contributed by the wholly-owned subsidiary, Khorgas Houhai Culture Media Company Limited, of the acquisition which was completed in August 2018; and (ii) the increase in the revenue generated from the film production and distribution due to the release of the film, ''L Storm''. This announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of unaudited information currently available to the Company, which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors or the audit committee of the Company. The results of the Group for the Period (the ''2018/2019 Interim Results'') have not yet been finalised as at the date of this announcement. The actual results of the Group for the Period may be different from the information disclosed in this announcement. It is expected that the announcement of the 2018/2019 Interim Results will be released by end of February 2019.

Zhang Liang, Johnson Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) four executive Directors, namely Mr. ZHANG Liang, Johnson (Chairman), Ms. ZHAO Wenzhu, Mr. LEE Hin Kwong, Patrick and Mr. WONG Pak Ming; and (ii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. WANG Bo, Mr. XIANG Feng and Mr. CHANG Eric Jackson.

