Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pegasus Entertainment : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 12:59am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Transmit Entertainment Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1326)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is a voluntary announcement made by Transmit Entertainment Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to inform its shareholders the business updates of the Group.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company is pleased to announce that the Group has entered into formal contracts with various artiste agencies and managers, pursuant to which top artistes, including Yang Yang (), Song Qian (), Wu Chun (), Meng Ziyi (孟子),

Liu Yichang (), Li Yitong (), Zhao Lusi (), Li Zefeng () and Ling Meishi ( ), and their agency teams have joined the Group. Meanwhile, agencies of Kan Qingzi (), Zhao Da (), Shi Shi (), Zhang Xiaoqian (), Wang Yi (), Oscar Jiang (), Re Yina (),

Wu Yue (), Chen Jiaxin (), Ma Mengjia (), Liang Siyu (), Xu Kexin (),

You Lixi (), Dai Yu Dan () and Wang Jingyi () will enter into contracts with the Group as well. Gathering the strengths from these newcomers, the Group will demonstrate its belief in nurturing young talents to develop a team of all-round artiste and strengthen the competitiveness of the Group. The Board believes that a quality artiste team will be a strong growth driver for a series of copyright projects of the Group.

In addition, as ''the script is the soul of the whole play'', the excellent scriptwriting team of the Group is hence a guarantee for the production of high quality TV series. The Group also entered into contracts with two famous scriptwriters, namely Shu Huan () (representative works include Lost in Thailand (再冏) and Lost in Hong Kong ()) and Su Biao () (representative works include Jian Bing Man ( ) and City of Rock (機樂)), who will provide the greatest support to the production of high quality TV series in the future.

Currently, a number of copyright projects of the Group are under pre-production stage, including a reality television drama adapted from Hikaru no Go () with Japanese manga copyright and sold to iQIYI, an online platform and Romance of the Youth (), a new martial arts light comedy set in ancient China starring two male leads; Redemption on the Blade (), a mystery detective drama sold to Tencent, an online platform, and originally written by Zhi Wen (), who is the screenwriter of White Night Chase (); Mrs Hu Zhu ( ), a TV series with the copyright of Jiuzhou series intended to sell to Tencent, an online platform, and starring Yang Mi (); Persuader (退), a TV series written by Shu Huan () and to be produced by Feng Xiaogang (), the script of which is about to complete.

Moreover, the Group has reached agreements with some popular copyright owners and the Group will develop, produce and publish work series for the following copyrights, including Unnatural ( ), a Japanese TV series; Love Destiny (), a Thai TV series; novels including Imperial Harem (), Next To The Last Girlfriend (), Turn Red into Green ( ), Nine Knights in Beijing ( ), Hear ( ) and Romance in the City ( ) etc.

For variety shows, the Group intended to broadcast I Love You, Me Too ( ), a proprietary brand-new romance detective reality show, on iQIYI, an online platform, and to continue to launch the third season of Give Me Five (), a proprietary variety brand with two seasons broadcasted. National Game Carnivals (), a new gaming variety show, is also under development.

Looking forward, the Group will develop a core business concept with the pyramid structure comprising products as the foundation, projects as the pillars and talents as the upper structure. With this three-layer structure, the Group will foster innovation with its heartfelt dedication and excel in both morality and ethics with a view to building up an entertainment enterprise and establishing an innovative entertainment model in the future. Meanwhile, the Group will study the feasibility of product planning for ''Internet + Pan-entertainment'' and continue to explore opportunities for the development of the film, television and media industry leveraging its outstanding film production capabilities.

By Order of the Board Transmit Entertainment Limited

Zhang Liang, Johnson Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) four Executive Directors, namely Mr. ZHANG Liang, Johnson(Chairman), Ms. ZHAO Wenzhu, Mr. LEE Hin Kwong, Patrick and Mr. WONG Pak Ming; and (ii) three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. WANG Bo, Mr. XIANG Feng and Mr. CHANG Eric Jackson.

In the case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text.

Disclaimer

Pegasus Entertainment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 05:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:59aTELE2 : Com Hem launches mobile telephony
AQ
01:59aBRIDGESTONE : Europe To Acquire TomTom Telematics For 910 Million Cash Consideration
BU
01:51aBRIDGESTONE : TomTom to sell Telematics unit to Bridgestone for $1.03 billion
RE
01:50aINFOSYS : Running Multiple Digital Initiatives at Scale is What Sets Visionary Businesses Apart, Finds Infosys Digital Radar 2019
AQ
01:48aDOMTAR USA : Shift Work Offers Surprising Benefits for Employees
PU
01:47aTRYG A/S : Forsikring A/S – Financial highlights 2018
AQ
01:46aPANASONIC : Tesla says it has no agreement with Chinese battery maker Lishen
RE
01:44aTOYOTA MOTOR : Thailand's total domestic car sales seen down 3.8 percent in 2019 - Toyota
RE
01:40aREMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy third quarter sales beat expectations
RE
01:38aTLOU ENERGY : Readies For Lesedi CBM Project Development
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares, oil skid on global growth worries
2STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF FINANCIAL ..
3LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
4China's fourth quarter GDP growth dented by services, agriculture despite construction rebound
5OOREDOO : OOREDOO : launches social media contest to engage customers
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.