Pegasus Entertainment : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Business Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Transmit Entertainment Limited 傳 遞 娛 樂 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1326)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is a voluntary announcement made by Transmit Entertainment Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to inform its shareholders the business updates of the Group.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company is pleased to announce that the Group has entered into formal contracts with various artiste agencies and managers, pursuant to which top artistes, including Yang Yang (楊洋), Song Qian (宋茜), Wu Chun (吳尊), Meng Ziyi (孟子義),

Liu Yichang (劉奕暢), Li Yitong (李一桐), Zhao Lusi (趙露思), Li Zefeng (李澤鋒) and Ling Meishi (淩美 仕), and their agency teams have joined the Group. Meanwhile, agencies of Kan Qingzi (闞清子), Zhao Da (趙達), Shi Shi (施詩), Zhang Xiaoqian (張曉謙), Wang Yi (王藝), Oscar Jiang (江銘亮), Re Yina (熱依娜),

Wu Yue (吳月), Chen Jiaxin (陳嘉歆), Ma Mengjia (馬夢嘉), Liang Siyu (梁思雨), Xu Kexin (許可昕),

You Lixi (優麗絲), Dai Yu Dan (代雨丹) and Wang Jingyi (王晶怡) will enter into contracts with the Group as well. Gathering the strengths from these newcomers, the Group will demonstrate its belief in nurturing young talents to develop a team of all-round artiste and strengthen the competitiveness of the Group. The Board believes that a quality artiste team will be a strong growth driver for a series of copyright projects of the Group.

In addition, as ''the script is the soul of the whole play'', the excellent scriptwriting team of the Group is hence a guarantee for the production of high quality TV series. The Group also entered into contracts with two famous scriptwriters, namely Shu Huan (束煥) (representative works include Lost in Thailand (人再冏途之泰囧) and Lost in Hong Kong (港囧)) and Su Biao (蘇彪) (representative works include Jian Bing Man (煎餅俠 ) and City of Rock (縫紉機樂隊)), who will provide the greatest support to the production of high quality TV series in the future.

Currently, a number of copyright projects of the Group are under pre-production stage, including a reality television drama adapted from Hikaru no Go (棋魂) with Japanese manga copyright and sold to iQIYI, an online platform and Romance of the Youth (少年江湖物語), a new martial arts light comedy set in ancient China starring two male leads; Redemption on the Blade (刀鋒上的救贖), a mystery detective drama sold to Tencent, an online platform, and originally written by Zhi Wen (指紋), who is the screenwriter of White Night Chase (白夜追凶); Mrs Hu Zhu (九州‧斛珠 夫人), a TV series with the copyright of Jiuzhou series intended to sell to Tencent, an online platform, and starring Yang Mi (楊冪); Persuader (甲方乙方之勸退師), a TV series written by Shu Huan (束煥) and to be produced by Feng Xiaogang (馮小剛), the script of which is about to complete.

Moreover, the Group has reached agreements with some popular copyright owners and the Group will develop, produce and publish work series for the following copyrights, including Unnatural (非自然死 亡), a Japanese TV series; Love Destiny (天生一對), a Thai TV series; novels including Imperial Harem (後宮‧真煩傳), Next To The Last Girlfriend (倒數第二個女朋友), Turn Red into Green (看朱 成碧), Nine Knights in Beijing (京門九俠 ), Hear (聽見風說愛你 的聲音) and Romance in the City (半 城風月) etc.

For variety shows, the Group intended to broadcast I Love You, Me Too (喜歡你 ，我也是 ), a proprietary brand-new romance detective reality show, on iQIYI, an online platform, and to continue to launch the third season of Give Me Five (高能少年團), a proprietary variety brand with two seasons broadcasted. National Game Carnivals (全民遊戲嘉年華), a new gaming variety show, is also under development.

Looking forward, the Group will develop a core business concept with the pyramid structure comprising products as the foundation, projects as the pillars and talents as the upper structure. With this three-layer structure, the Group will foster innovation with its heartfelt dedication and excel in both morality and ethics with a view to building up an entertainment enterprise and establishing an innovative entertainment model in the future. Meanwhile, the Group will study the feasibility of product planning for ''Internet + Pan-entertainment'' and continue to explore opportunities for the development of the film, television and media industry leveraging its outstanding film production capabilities.

By Order of the Board Transmit Entertainment Limited

Zhang Liang, Johnson Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) four Executive Directors, namely Mr. ZHANG Liang, Johnson(Chairman), Ms. ZHAO Wenzhu, Mr. LEE Hin Kwong, Patrick and Mr. WONG Pak Ming; and (ii) three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. WANG Bo, Mr. XIANG Feng and Mr. CHANG Eric Jackson.

In the case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text.