Pegasus Entertainment : Date of Board Meeting

02/13/2020 | 11:04pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Transmit Entertainment Limited

傳 遞 娛 樂 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1326)

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of Transmit Entertainment Limited (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 27 February 2020 for the purpose of considering and approving the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 31 December 2019 and the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

Transmit Entertainment Limited

Zhang Liang, Johnson

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) three Executive Directors, namely Mr. ZHANG Liang, Johnson (Chairman), Ms. ZHAO Wenzhu and Mr. LEE Hin Kwong, Patrick; and (ii) three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. WANG Bo, Mr. XIANG Feng and Mr. CHANG Eric Jackson.

Disclaimer

Pegasus Entertainment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 04:03:02 UTC
